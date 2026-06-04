Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has granted the Company an extension until July 3, 2026, to complete its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement"). The Company may complete one or more additional tranches of the Private Placement, or the balance of the Private Placement in full, at any time prior to July 3, 2026.

The Private Placement, originally announced on April 24, 2026, consists of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000. The Company closed the first tranche of the Private Placement on May 13, 2026, issuing 3,330,000 Units.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.14 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with any subsequent tranche of the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. Completion of the Private Placement remains subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company may engage certain qualified finders to assist with the completion of one or more additional tranches of the Private Placement, or the balance of the Private Placement in full, and may pay finder's fees in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person, as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the completion of additional tranches of the Private Placement, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV, the intended use of proceeds, market conditions, and the Company's business plans and objectives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated completion of one or more additional tranches of the Private Placement, the timing of any such closing, including the possibility that the Company may complete one or more additional tranches of the Private Placement, or the balance of the Private Placement in full, prior to July 3, 2026, the maximum size of the Private Placement, the intended use of proceeds, the potential engagement of finders and payment of finder's fees, the receipt of final acceptance of the TSXV, and the Company's business plans, objectives, and future activities.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "targets", "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the Company may not complete additional tranches of the Private Placement on the terms described herein or at all; the risk that the Company may not obtain required regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV; changes in market conditions; the availability of financing; general economic, market, and business conditions; risks associated with the Company's business and industry; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of giving information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Ynvisible Interactive Inc.