Oneflow AB: Oneflow's monthly ARR update: May 2026

Press release

5 June 2026

Oneflow publishes its preliminary monthly ARR.

Oneflow had a total ARR of MSEK 196.2 at the end of May 2026. This is a preliminary number. Currency effects had a negative impact of 0.3 MSEK since the end of April and a positive impact of 2.2 since the beginning of the year.

All financial reports and presentations are available for download on our website here: https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder

Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76

Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Oneflow