Vivesto AB: Vivesto appoints Björn Svanström as CFO

Solna, Sweden, June 5, 2026 - Vivesto AB, an oncology-focused development company, today announces that Björn Svanström was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Björn Svanström will take up the role on July 1, 2026 and will be part of Vivesto's management team. He succeeds Robert Maiorana, who will retire after almost 6 years in the company.

Björn Svanström has extensive experience from financial roles in several listed and unlisted companies. He is CFO at ImagineCare and was previously CFO at Nanexa AB for five years, as well as CFO at Dilafor AB and Modus Therapeutics. In addition to his operational roles, Björn Svanström has worked as an independent advisor in finance, M&A and business development, primarily to the life science sector. He holds a Master of Science in Economics from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"I welcome Björn in the role of CFO at Vivesto. His extensive experience in finance, capital markets and business development in life science will be a great asset to the company as we now enter the next phase of Vivesto's development," says Erik Kinnman, CEO of Vivesto. "I would also like to extend a warm thank you to Robert for his excellent efforts during his years at Vivesto. He has played a central role in the company and I wish him all the best in the future."

"I look forward to joining Vivesto at an important stage in the company's development. With a strong pipeline and clear strategy, there are good conditions to create value, and it will be very exciting to contribute to the company's continued development together with Erik and the rest of the team," says Björn Svanström.

For More Information:

Erik Kinnman, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +46 018-50 54 40

E-mail: IR@vivesto.com

About Vivesto AB

Vivesto is a Swedish development company that aims to offer new treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers where there are major medical needs and significant market potential. The project portfolio consists of Cantrixil, which is being developed for blood cancer, and the veterinary oncology program Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar), which is being evaluated in a pilot clinical trial in dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma following splenectomy and in a dose-finding study in cats with solid tumors.

Vivesto's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: VIVE). Visit www.vivesto.com for more information about Vivesto.