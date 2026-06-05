Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX startet heiß ersehntes Bohrprogramm mitten im neuen Uran-Superzyklus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41Z0X | ISIN: SE0028925701 | Ticker-Symbol: OMA
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 08:09
0,784 Euro
+2,35 % +0,018
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8050,95110:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vivesto AB: Vivesto appoints Björn Svanström as CFO

Solna, Sweden, June 5, 2026 - Vivesto AB, an oncology-focused development company, today announces that Björn Svanström was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Björn Svanström will take up the role on July 1, 2026 and will be part of Vivesto's management team. He succeeds Robert Maiorana, who will retire after almost 6 years in the company.

Björn Svanström has extensive experience from financial roles in several listed and unlisted companies. He is CFO at ImagineCare and was previously CFO at Nanexa AB for five years, as well as CFO at Dilafor AB and Modus Therapeutics. In addition to his operational roles, Björn Svanström has worked as an independent advisor in finance, M&A and business development, primarily to the life science sector. He holds a Master of Science in Economics from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"I welcome Björn in the role of CFO at Vivesto. His extensive experience in finance, capital markets and business development in life science will be a great asset to the company as we now enter the next phase of Vivesto's development," says Erik Kinnman, CEO of Vivesto. "I would also like to extend a warm thank you to Robert for his excellent efforts during his years at Vivesto. He has played a central role in the company and I wish him all the best in the future."

"I look forward to joining Vivesto at an important stage in the company's development. With a strong pipeline and clear strategy, there are good conditions to create value, and it will be very exciting to contribute to the company's continued development together with Erik and the rest of the team," says Björn Svanström.

For More Information:

Erik Kinnman, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +46 018-50 54 40
E-mail: IR@vivesto.com

About Vivesto AB

Vivesto is a Swedish development company that aims to offer new treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers where there are major medical needs and significant market potential. The project portfolio consists of Cantrixil, which is being developed for blood cancer, and the veterinary oncology program Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar), which is being evaluated in a pilot clinical trial in dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma following splenectomy and in a dose-finding study in cats with solid tumors.

Vivesto's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: VIVE). Visit www.vivesto.com for more information about Vivesto.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.