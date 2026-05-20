The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 20.05.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 20.05.2026Aktien1 CH1107979838 R&S Group Holding AG2 IT0005543613 Recupero Etico Sostenibile S.p.A.3 GB00BJGTLF51 Target Healthcare REIT PLC4 CA2907531024 Elysian Mineral Exploration Corp.5 US4859241048 Karman Holdings Inc.6 US52476L1098 Legence Corp.7 CA6572805092 North Arrow Minerals Inc.8 CA28624N1069 Elevate Service Group Inc.9 SE0028799411 PPI Public Property Invest AB10 SE0028925701 Vivesto ABAnleihen/ETF1 AU3CB0335123 Vonovia SE2 CH1538715355 Amazon.com Inc.3 AU3CB0334506 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.4 CA135087U774 Canada, Government of...5 AU3CB0334688 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development6 US375558CJ09 Gilead Sciences Inc.7 CH1548688329 Helvetia Baloise Holding AG8 CH1548688337 Helvetia Baloise Holding AG9 CH1548688311 Helvetia Baloise Holding AG10 DE000NLB5503 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-11 CH1522256184 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG12 CH1522256192 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG13 CA779926VM35 Royal Bank of Canada14 CH1540977167 Royal Bank of Canada15 CH1538712303 Österreich, Republik16 CH1538715322 Amazon.com Inc.17 CH1538715330 Amazon.com Inc.18 USU5756WAU54 MassMutual Global Funding II19 US682189AV76 ON Semiconductor Corp.20 US74368ECB48 Protective Life Global Funding21 US842434DE93 Southern California Gas Co.22 XS3381703274 UGI International LLC23 CH1538715363 Amazon.com Inc.24 CH1538715348 Amazon.com Inc.25 CH1538715371 Amazon.com Inc.26 DE000A383U41 Saarland27 IE000HDPAH09 PIMCO Advantage Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF28 IE00BD26N851 PIMCO Advantage US Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF