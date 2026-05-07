R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG



07.05.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST





News release Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG 7 May 2026 - At the 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) held today in Zurich, a total of 70.14% of the shares entitled to vote were represented. The shareholders approved the proposed dividend of CHF 0.50 per share, which will be paid out on 13 May 2026 from capital contribution reserves (tax-free for shareholders). The shareholders approved all other proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The minutes of the Annual Shareholder Meeting will be accessible in the Corporate Governance section of the website.

The next ordinary Annual Shareholders Meeting is scheduled for 30 April 2027 in Zurich.

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Annual General Meeting

Contact Investor and Media Relations Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. The group operates across eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East and serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers under the Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte brands. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, renewables, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. The company is well positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trends towards decarbonization, decentralization and digitalization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. Group net sales in 2025 amounted to CHF 414.8 million which were generated by 1'328 employees. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



File: Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG





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