R&S Group Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
News release
Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG
7 May 2026 - At the 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) held today in Zurich, a total of 70.14% of the shares entitled to vote were represented.
The shareholders approved the proposed dividend of CHF 0.50 per share, which will be paid out on 13 May 2026 from capital contribution reserves (tax-free for shareholders).
The shareholders approved all other proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.
The minutes of the Annual Shareholder Meeting will be accessible in the Corporate Governance section of the website.
Calendar 2026/2027
Contact Investor and Media Relations
Doris Rudischhauser
About R&S Group
R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. The group operates across eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East and serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers under the Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte brands. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, renewables, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. The company is well positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trends towards decarbonization, decentralization and digitalization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. Group net sales in 2025 amounted to CHF 414.8 million which were generated by 1'328 employees.
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additional features:
File: Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R&S Group Holding AG
|Zentrum Staldenbach 3
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@the-rsgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.the-rsgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008082
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2323476
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2323476 07.05.2026 CET/CEST