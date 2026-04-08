R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

R&S Group publishes annual and non-financial reports 2025



08-Apr-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group publishes annual and non-financial reports 2025 8 April 2026 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today published its annual report 2025 highlighting strong business momentum and good performance across key metrics including net sales, EBITDA, profit and cash generation. The separately published non-financial report outlines R&S Group's progress and ambitions in environmental, social and governance areas as contributors to long-term value creation. Eduardo Terzi, Group CEO, comments: "Operating at the core of the accelerating energy transition, R&S Group delivered strong financial performance in 2025 and built further strategic momentum for 2026. Demand for transformers is driven by long-term structural trends, and we are well positioned to capture this growth. Our strategy is clear: We invest with discipline, focus on higher-value applications, and expand capacity where returns are most attractive." Strategic progress Structural growth drivers in the transformer market remain firmly intact: accelerating electrification, the expansion of renewable energy and the increasing power needs of data infrastructure, among others. To capture this sustained structural demand, the Group continues to invest selectively in capacity expansion, aligned with regional demand dynamics and attractive customer segments. This disciplined approach ensures that capacity is added where growth visibility and profitability are strongest. Following the capacity ramp-up of the oil distribution transformer plant in Bochnia/Poland in 2025, construction of the new power transformer facility in Lódz/Poland is progressing as planned, with operations expected to commence by the end of 2026. Operational excellence remains a key driver of growth and profitability. The Group is advancing initiatives across product design, procurement, lean manufacturing and digitalization to enhance productivity and efficiency. These efforts are complemented by a clear go-to-market approach with strengthened sales capabilities and dedicated application expertise, reinforcing the Group's positioning in high-value segments and growth markets. Outlook The guidance of organic net sales growth of 8% to 12% over the cycle with an EBITDA margin in the range of 19% to 21% is confirmed.

Consolidated Key Financials 2025 reported 2024 reported 1 2024 adjusted 1 Change in reported figures MCHF MCHF MCHF in% Order intake 476.8 305.5 305.5 56% Order backlog 325.7 278.0 278.0 17% Net sales 414.8 282.6 282.6 47% EBITDA 86.7 2 67.5 67.5 28% as % of net sales 20.9% 23.9% 23.9% EBIT 79.2 2 62.7 65.1 3 26% as % of net sales 19.1% 22.2% 23.0% Profit after tax 58.1 2 41.2 47.3 3 41% Free cash flow 48.1 -176.2 44.9 n.a. Earnings per share in CHF 4 1.56 1.31 1.51 19% Net financial debt 5 62.9 91.3 n.a. -31% Dividend per share in CHF 0.50 6 0.50 0.50 0% Year-end number of full-time

equivalent employees

1'328

1'192

1'192

11%

1 On 20 August 2024, the group acquired Kyte Powertech, the comparative figures therefore include Kyte Powertech from that date onwards. Several adjustments in 2024 related to the acquisition accounting.

2 Including 1.8 MCHF pre-tax profit from the disposal of the non-core electrical switches & connectors business in Dec. 2025.

3 Adjusted for Irish Employee Benefit Program of 2.4 MCHF and subsequent tax payment of 3.7 MCHF n Italy.

4 Basic earnings per share computed by dividing profit after tax by the weighted average number of shares outstanding.

5 Defined as cash and equivalents less (interest-bearing) short- and long-term liabilities.

6 Proposal by the Board of Directors to the AGM on 7 May 2026.



Documentation



The annual report 2025 including the governance report, the compensation report and the full financial statements of R&S Group as well as the statutory statements of R&S Group Holding AG can be found here: https://ir.the-rsgroup.com/annual-semi-annual-reports/ The non-financial report 2025 is ready for download under this link An event for investors, analysts and financial media hosted by Group CEO Eduardo Terzi and Group CFO Matthias Weibel will take place at 10.00 CET at the PARK HYATT in Zurich today.

The documentation is available here https://ir.the-rsgroup.com/presentations/ If you would like to participate in the physical event, please register with: investors@the-rsgroup.com or under phone +41 79 410 81 88. To follow the webcast of the event, join here . Calendar 7 May 2026

5 August 2026

16 September 2026

4 November 2026 Annual General Meeting

Trading update HY2026

Release of 2026 Semi-annual Report

Capital Markets Day in Lódz/Poland



Contact Investor and Media Relations Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com

About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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