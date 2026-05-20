Stockholm, 20 May 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Public Property Invest AB (publ) (ticker: PUBLI) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Public Property Invest is a Large Cap company within the Real Estate sector and the 10th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

Public Property Invest (PPI) is a leading Nordic owner, operator, and developer of social infrastructure properties, focused on sustainable, long-term value creation. The group owns approximately 2.2 million square meters across 841 centrally located properties, primarily serving public sector tenants on long-term leases. Its portfolio includes essential community assets such as healthcare, education, and elderly care facilities, providing purpose-built premises that enable the delivery of vital social services.

"We are very excited to bring PPI to Nasdaq Stockholm and to the Nordic region's leading capital market for real estate. With more than 50 percent of our portfolio anchored in Sweden, this is a natural home for PPI. The listing gives us access to a deeper investor base, stronger valuation benchmarks, and expected index inclusion - all of which become increasingly valuable as we continue to grow and scale the company," says Andre Gaden, CEO of Public Property Invest.

"We are pleased to welcome Public Property Invest to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market following its completed cross-border merger and redomiciliation to Sweden. The listing reflects PPI's strong presence in the Nordic region and highlights the attractiveness of our market for leading real estate companies. As one of the most significant real estate listings on Nasdaq Stockholm in recent years, this represents an important milestone that we are very happy to celebrate together with PPI," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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