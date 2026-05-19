Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
SE0000722365 Vivesto AB 19.05.2026 SE0028925701 Vivesto AB 20.05.2026 Tausch 100:1
NO0013178616 Public Property Invest ASA 19.05.2026 SE0028799411 PPI Public Property Invest AB 20.05.2026 Tausch 1:1
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
SE0000722365 Vivesto AB 19.05.2026 SE0028925701 Vivesto AB 20.05.2026 Tausch 100:1
NO0013178616 Public Property Invest ASA 19.05.2026 SE0028799411 PPI Public Property Invest AB 20.05.2026 Tausch 1:1
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