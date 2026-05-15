Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that PPI Public Property Invest AB (publ), company registration number 559547-5061, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements.

Provided that PPI Public Property Invest AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met and that the merger is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office1first day of trading is expected to 20 May 2026.



As per today's date the company has a total of 945,668,010 shares.

Short name: PUBLI ISIN code: SE0028799411 Order book ID: 511599 Maximum number of shares to be listed: 945,668,010 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO



ICB Classification Industry code: 35 - Real Estate Supersector code: 3510 - Real Estate Holding



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.

1) Please see prospectus page 39 for further information.