Vivesto AB: Vivesto announces timetable for reverse share split

At the Annual General Meeting in Vivesto AB ("Vivesto" or the "Company") on 7 May 2026, it was resolved to carry out a reverse share split of 1:100, entailing that one hundred (100) shares are consolidated into one (1) share. The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to determine the record date for the reverse share split. The Board of Directors has today, pursuant to the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting, resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 21 May 2026.

The last day of trading in the Company's shares before the reverse share split is 19 May 2026 and the first day of trading in the Company's shares following the reverse share split is 20 May 2026. The Company's share price will thus reflect the effect of the reverse share split as of 20 May 2026. The reverse share split will take place automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action.

Through the reverse share split, the total number of shares and votes in the Company will decrease from 1,107,136,910 to 11,071,369.

As a result of the reverse share split, the Company's share will change its ISIN code. As of 20 May 2026, the shares will be traded under the new ISIN code SE0028925701.

The shareholders of the Company will automatically receive a new, lower, number of shares in proportion to the holding on the record date. If a shareholder's holding of shares does not correspond to a full number of new shares, i.e. is not evenly divisible by 100, the excess shares will pass to the Company on the record date for the reverse share split. The excess shares will thereafter be sold by Bergs Securities AB, a securities institution engaged by the Company, following which concerned shareholders will receive their share of the sales proceeds.

For More Information:

Erik Kinnman, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +46 018-50 54 40

E-mail: IR@vivesto.com

About Vivesto AB

Vivesto is a Swedish development company that aims to offer new treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers where there are major medical needs and significant market potential. The project portfolio consists of Cantrixil, which is being developed for blood cancer, and the veterinary oncology program Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar), which is being evaluated in a pilot clinical trial in dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma following splenectomy and in a dose-finding study in cats with solid tumors.

Vivesto's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: VIVE). Visit www.vivesto.com for more information about Vivesto.