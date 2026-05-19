Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSF7 | ISIN: ES0105122024 | Ticker-Symbol: MS6N
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 17:28
11,760 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METROVACESA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METROVACESA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,72011,74008:26
11,72011,74008:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATEA ASA
ATEA ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATEA ASA14,540-0,95 %
BEAMMWAVE AB1,248+7,96 %
CANADIAN BANC CORP9,550-1,04 %
CASTLE PRIVATE EQUITY AG3,3200,00 %
CITYCHAMP WATCH & JEWELLERY GROUP LTD0,0080,00 %
FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP7,1000,00 %
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE SA8,100-0,98 %
METROVACESA SA11,7600,00 %
NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA0,276+2,23 %
PUBLIC PROPERTY INVEST ASA1,5660,00 %
VIVESTO AB0,003-6,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.