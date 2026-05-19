Das Instrument 74I CA13536V1076 CANADIAN BANC CORP CL.A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026The instrument 74I CA13536V1076 CANADIAN BANC CORP CL.A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2026Das Instrument HLB0 CA4349221008 HOLCIM LTD. CDR O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026The instrument HLB0 CA4349221008 HOLCIM LTD. CDR O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2026Das Instrument NT70 NO0013740142 NEXT BIOMETRICS GRP.NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.05.2026The instrument NT70 NO0013740142 NEXT BIOMETRICS GRP.NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.05.2026Das Instrument CJR KYG2161T1004 CITYCHAMP W.+J.GRP HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.05.2026The instrument CJR KYG2161T1004 CITYCHAMP W.+J.GRP HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.05.2026Das Instrument 6SO NO0013178616 PUBLIC PPTY INV. NK-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.05.2026The instrument 6SO NO0013178616 PUBLIC PPTY INV. NK-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.05.2026Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.05.2026The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.05.2026Das Instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.05.2026The instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.05.2026Das Instrument MS6N ES0105122024 METROVACESA S.A. EO 7,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.05.2026The instrument MS6N ES0105122024 METROVACESA S.A. EO 7,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.05.2026Das Instrument 74VA CA3175043064 FINL 15 SPLIT CORP. A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026The instrument 74VA CA3175043064 FINL 15 SPLIT CORP. A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2026Das Instrument HLB US43475E1055 HOLCIM NEW(U.ADR)1/5/SF2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026The instrument HLB US43475E1055 HOLCIM NEW(U.ADR)1/5/SF2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2026Das Instrument 80E ES0180918015 GRUPO EMPRES. SAN JOSE EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026The instrument 80E ES0180918015 GRUPO EMPRES. SAN JOSE EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2026Das Instrument OMAX SE0000722365 VIVESTO AB SK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.05.2026The instrument OMAX SE0000722365 VIVESTO AB SK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.05.2026Das Instrument OX0 SE0016799068 BEAMMWAVE AB B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026The instrument OX0 SE0016799068 BEAMMWAVE AB B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2026Das Instrument CLQN CH0048854746 CASTLE PRIV.EQ.NAM.SF-,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.05.2026The instrument CLQN CH0048854746 CASTLE PRIV.EQ.NAM.SF-,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.05.2026