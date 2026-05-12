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WKN: A2QLBJ | ISIN: CA3175043064 | Ticker-Symbol: 74VA
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:08
6,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7007,00010:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 22:06 Uhr
16 Leser
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Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Class A Share Split and Increased Total Distributions

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a share split of its Class A shares (the "Share Split") due to the Company's strong performance. The Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2026 will receive 10 additional Class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Class A shareholders will continue to receive regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.12570 per Class A share following the Share Split, resulting in an increase in total distributions of approximately 10% through the issuance of additional shares. Since inception, Class A shareholders have received cash distributions of $28.57 per share.

The Class A shares are expected to commence trading on an ex-split basis at the opening of trading on May 19, 2026. No fractional Class A shares will be issued, and the number of Class A shares each holder shall receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Share Split is a non-taxable event.

The impact of the Share Split is expected to be reflected in the net asset value per unit as at May 29, 2026.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio primarily consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated January 21, 2026, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 20, 2026.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company's publicly filed documents which are available at www.sedarplus.com-

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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