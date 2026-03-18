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WKN: A3DSKU | ISIN: SE0016799068 | Ticker-Symbol: OX0
Frankfurt
17.03.26 | 08:03
0,756 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BeammWave AB: BeammWave strengthens its presence in Asia through expansion into South Korea

BeammWave announces that the company is expanding its sales network in Asia by adding dedicated sales representation in South Korea. This addition complements BeammWave's existing representation in Japan and Taiwan, further strengthening the company's footprint in the region.

The South Korean representation will focus on driving regional sales, supporting local partnerships, and enabling the adoption of BeammWave's digital beamforming technology. As South Korea is a leading market in the ongoing development of 5G and future 6G technologies, a local presence provides enhanced opportunities for close collaboration with network operators as well as device and infrastructure manufacturers.

By building on the established progress in Japan and Taiwan, BeammWave is further strengthening its position to deliver integrated mmWave solutions across East Asia.

Sign up for BeammWave's newsletter at:
BeammWave Newsletter

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For further information, please contact:
Stefan Svedberg, CEO
+46 (0) 10 641 45 85
info@beammwave.com

About Us
BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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