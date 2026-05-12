Canadian Banc Corp. Announces Class A Share Split

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a share split of its Class A shares (the "Share Split") due to the Company's strong performance. The Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2026 will receive 10 additional Class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Class A shareholders will continue to receive monthly cash distributions targeted to be at the rate of 15% annualized based on the volume weighted average market price of the Class A shares for the last 3 trading days of the preceding month following the Share Split. Since inception, Class A shareholders have received cash distributions of $25.65 per share.

The Class A shares are expected to commence trading on an ex-split basis at the opening of trading on May 19, 2026. No fractional Class A shares will be issued, and the number of Class A shares each holder shall receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Share Split is a non-taxable event.

The impact of the Share Split will be reflected in the net asset value per unit as at May 29, 2026.

The Company invests in a portfolio primarily consisting of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank. Shares held within the portfolio are expected to range between 5-20% in weight but may vary at any time. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the portfolio, the Company engages in a selective covered call writing program.

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated June 19, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 18, 2025.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company's publicly filed documents which are available at www.sedarplus.com -