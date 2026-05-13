Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Elevate Service Group Inc. (TSXV: SERV) ("Elevate" or the "Company") today announced the appointments of Robert Whiteside as Head of Operations & Integration and Michael Cheung as Head of Sales & Business Development, effective immediately. Both join the Elevate leadership team following the recent acquisitions of Think Green Solutions and TFI Food Equipment Solutions, respectively.

Robert Whiteside, Head of Operations & Integration

Mr. Whiteside joined Elevate through the acquisition of Think Green Solutions ("Think Green") in April 2026, where he served as President and Co-Owner. He brings more than 20 years of operating and investing experience across multiple sectors. Mr. Whiteside has held CEO roles at four companies, including Allevia Inc., an international contract research organization he led through its acquisition in 2009, and Arthroteq, an orthopedic research business he founded. He co-founded Toronto-based venture firm Treemark Capital in 2014, where he served as Founding CEO and continues as a Director, and also sits on the boards of VinePair and Atlas Obscura. He joined Think Green in January 2020 and scaled the business as a manufacturer and provider of premium LED products for industrial and multi-location retail customers across Canada and the United States, with a focus on national accounts. Mr. Whiteside holds a BSc from the University of Waterloo, a BEng from Queen's University, and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

At Elevate, Mr. Whiteside will lead operations across the platform and oversee the integration of acquired businesses.

Michael Cheung, Head of Sales & Business Development

Mr. Cheung joined Elevate through the acquisition of TFI Food Equipment Solutions ("TFI") in May 2026, where he serves as President. Over the course of his career at TFI, he helped build the business into one of Canada's leading providers of premium foodservice equipment and service solutions, leading the expansion of national account partnerships and manufacturer relationships and driving strategic initiatives. TFI today serves many of the country's most recognized foodservice brands and operators. Mr. Cheung holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Toronto.

At Elevate, Mr. Cheung will be focused on leading sales and business development across the platform, centralizing the sales function, scaling recurring revenue and preventative maintenance programs, and has already commenced cross-selling Elevate's services across the consolidated customer base.

"Robert and Michael are exactly the kind of operators we set out to acquire when we built this platform," said Romeo Di Battista Jr., Executive Chair of Elevate. "Their appointments reflect the calibre of the teams joining Elevate, and they align with our strategy to centralize key functions, drive organic growth by deepening customer relationships, and integrate the businesses effectively."

About Elevate Service Group Inc.

Elevate is a national facilities management and essential commercial services platform focused on consolidating and modernizing this fragmented sector. Through its operating companies, Elevate brings over 20 years of experience as a trusted partner to national, blue-chip customers. Elevate's strategy is to integrate a portfolio of profitable operating businesses across a scalable, national platform supported by shared infrastructure, technology, and operational best practices. This approach drives efficiencies, expands service offerings, and enhances customer outcomes while extending Elevate's geographic reach. Elevate trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "SERV".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Statements regarding the appointments announced in this press release, the expected contributions of new senior management to Elevate's operations and growth, the integration of acquired businesses, the realization of cross-selling opportunities, and other predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "intends", or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken or occur) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that the anticipated benefits of the centralization of platform functions and the integration of acquired businesses will be realized, and that cross-selling opportunities across operating companies will materialize. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the retention of key personnel, integration of acquired businesses, execution of platform strategy, and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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SOURCE: Elevate Service Group Inc.

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Source: Elevate Service Group Inc.