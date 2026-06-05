AlzeCure Pharma AB: AlzeCure Pharma carries out previously announced rights issue of approximately SEK 30.1 million and publishes information document

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), which develops small molecule drug candidates for CNS disorders, with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, has today resolved to proceed with the rights issue (the "Rights Issue") described in the press release on 24 April 2026, with an adjusted timetable announced in the press release on 30 April 2026. This means that the Board of Directors, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 14 May 2026, has resolved to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK 30.1 million through the issuance of not more than 22,982,891 shares at a subscription price of SEK 1.31 per share, whereby five (5) existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share, with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders. The record date for the Rights Issue is 12 June 2026. An information document for the Rights Issue is available on AlzeCure's website www.alzecurepharma.com and on Aqurat Fondkommission's website www.aqurat.se.

AlzeCure continues to conduct active and concrete discussions with external parties regarding potential licensing and collaboration transactions concerning more than one of the company's drug candidates. The Rights Issue is conducted for the purpose of strengthening the cash position and provide resources for business development, in order to enable the company to act quickly if attractive opportunities arise.

AlzeCure's board of directors has resolved to carry out the Rights Issue of approximately SEK 30.1 million described in the press release on 24 April 2026, with an adjusted timetable announced in the press release on 30 April 2026, and has made an information document available on AlzeCure's website www.alzecurepharma.com and on Aqurat Fondkommission's website www.aqurat.se. For background, reasons, terms and conditions, and subscription commitments, reference is made to the press releases from April.

Timeline for the Rights Issue

Last day of trading including the right to receive subscription right 10 June 2026 First day of trading excluding the right to receive subscription rights 11 June 2026 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue 12 June 2026 Trading in subscription rights 16 June - 25 June 2026 Subscription period 16 June - 30 June 2026 Announcement of the Rights Issues outcome Around 2 July 2026

Change in share capital and number of shares including dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the share capital in the Company will increase by not more than SEK 574,572.28, from SEK 2,872,861 to SEK 3,447,433.65, through the issuance of not more than 22,982,891 shares. The number of shares will thereby increase from 114,914,455 to not more than 137,897,346 shares. For existing shareholders who do not participate in the Rights Issue, this entails, upon full subscription, a dilution effect of approximately 16.7 percent of the capital and votes in the Company.

Advisers

ABG Sundal Collier is acting as financial adviser and Synch Law AB is acting as legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. Aqurat Fondkommission is acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.



NeuroRestore consists of one symptomatic drug candidate where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA in the USA and from EMA in Europe for the rare pain disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.



FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.