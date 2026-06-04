K92 Mining Inc.: K92 Mining Announces Major Expansion of Arakompa AR1 High-Grade Zone and Delineation of Substantial Near-Surface High-Grade Bulk Tonnage Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its sixth set of drilling results consisting of 33 holes for a total of 100 holes released to date from its maiden surface diamond drill program at Arakompa, located approximately 4.5 km from the Kainantu Gold Mine Process Plant in Papua New Guinea. All drill holes at Arakompa intersected mineralization, with 40 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq and 20 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq.

Major Expansion of AR1 High-Grade Zone, With Increased Drill Density Confirming Strong Vein Continuity

Multiple high-grade intersections recorded at Arakompa's AR1 Vein, with increased drill density expanding and upgrading the near-surface thick high-grade zone, which is now defined up to approximately 300 m of vertical extent and up to 400 m of strike length, starting at 100 m depth. Surface mapping and multiple high-grade rock chip samples indicate that up-dip from the thick high-grade zone, mineralization extends to surface, making infill drilling the top 100 metres a priority target, in addition to our step-out drill program. Within this zone, outlined in Figure 3, the weighted average grade and average true width are 9.47 g/t AuEq and 4.32 m respectively. Highlights include:



KARDD0076: 11.90 m at 14.30 g/t AuEq (14.00 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu), including

1.70 m at 92.43 g/t AuEq (91.55 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 0.35% Cu) KARDD0106: 10.00 m at 15.21 g/t AuEq (15.11 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.06% Cu), including

4.00 m at 36.65 g/t AuEq (36.50 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu) KARDD0100: 16.50 m at 8.06 g/t AuEq (7.53 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 0.43% Cu), including

3.00 m at 18.03 g/t AuEq (17.23 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 0.63% Cu) KARDD0090: 8.60 m at 6.79 g/t AuEq (6.40 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu)

KARDD0094: 7.88 m at 6.63 g/t AuEq (5.60 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag, 0.77% Cu), including

2.15 m at 13.54 g/t AuEq (12.92 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag, 0.41% Cu) KARDD0091: 4.00 m at 13.90 g/t AuEq (13.21 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.38% Cu), including

1.80 m at 30.35 g/t AuEq (28.84 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag, 0.83% Cu) KARDD0078: 5.10 m at 6.81 g/t AuEq (6.56 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu)





AR2 Vein Delivers Multiple High-Grade Intercepts

Multiple high-grade intercepts recorded at Arakompa's AR2 Vein, including:



KARDD0084G: 4.70 m at 41.90 g/t AuEq (41.46 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.38% Cu) KARDD0104: 6.80 m at 15.21 g/t AuEq (15.11 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu), including

2.00 m at 49.00 g/t AuEq (48.79 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu) KARDD0090: 3.40 m at 20.31 g/t AuEq (20.21 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu), including

0.90 m at 71.63 g/t AuEq (71.40 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu) KARDD0073: 8.00 m at 6.72 g/t AuEq (5.78 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag, 0.39% Cu) KARDD0105: 3.60 m at 5.02 g/t AuEq (3.45 g/t Au, 56 g/t Ag, 0.91% Cu) KARDD0091: 1.40 m at 7.51 g/t AuEq (6.12 g/t Au, 55 g/t Ag, 0.73% Cu)





Near-Surface, Large High-Grade Bulk Zone Confirmed and Expanded

Multiple, near-surface, high-grade bulk intersections recorded, expanding a high-grade zone towards surface, previously interpreted as lower grade due to lack of drilling (See Figure 5). Highlights include:



KARDD0091: 49.30 m at 1.95 g/t AuEq (1.79 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu)

KARDD0106: 140.10 m at 1.27 g/t AuEq (1.21 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu) Both KARDD0091 and KARDD0106 are located approximately 60 m from previously reported hole 005AD92 which recorded 41.9 m at 2.21 g/t AuEq (2.12 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu).





Thick, high-grade bulk zone expanded in multiple directions, with increased drill density improving confidence in geological continuity and highlighting the potential for grade profile upgrades at Arakompa through both infill and step-out drilling (See Figure 5). This area has been a major drilling focus ahead of the Arakompa maiden resource estimate. Additionally, surface sampling indicates that mineralization extends to surface along Arakompa's known +2 km strike length, highlighting multiple high-priority areas for infill drilling up-dip of high-grade zones defined to date in addition to step-out drilling. Highlights include:



KARDD0076: 99.00 m at 2.90 g/t AuEq (2.76 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu)

KARDD0084G: 105.40 m at 2.26 g/t AuEq (2.17 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.06% Cu) KARDD0090: 106.50 m at 2.22 g/t AuEq (2.11 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu) KARDD0078: 70.90 m at 1.01 g/t AuEq (0.89 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu), and 36.40 m at 1.00 g/t AuEq (0.83 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu) KARDD0094: 137.35 m at 1.07 g/t AuEq (0.95 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu) KARDD0104: 163.50 m at 1.02 g/t AuEq (0.97 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu) KARDD0100: 177.55 m at 1.01 g/t AuEq (0.90 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu) KARDD0075: 77.20 m at 1.01 g/t AuEq (0.85 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu) KARDD0086: 43.80 m at 1.01 g/t AuEq (0.88 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.10% Cu) KARDD0099: 40.50 m at 1.03 g/t AuEq (0.98 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu)



Porphyry Vector Drilling Advances with Outer Potassic Zone Intersected

Porphyry vector drilling advanced following the previously reported KARDD0065 discovery hole, with KARDD0077 completing a ~250 m southern step-out. The latest drill results entered and exited intervals of outer potassic alteration, providing an important vector towards the potential high-grade potassic core. A second drill rig is now being allocated to target the porphyry and will commence drilling imminently. Highlights include:



KARDD0077: 1,151.20 m at 0.30% CuEq (0.11 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.16% Cu)

KARDD0093G: 800.70 m at 0.33% CuEq (0.14 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu) KARDD0074: 494.00 m at 0.35% CuEq (0.15 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu) KARDD0065 (previously reported): 690.40 m at 0.30% CuEq (0.17 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu)



Notes:

(1) Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).

(2) Gold equivalent (AuEq) and Copper Equivalent (CuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$5.00/lb, a silver price of US$50.00/oz and a gold price of US$3,500/oz. For AuEq, the following recoveries were applied in-line with the Updated Definitive Feasibility Study: Au - 92.6%, Cu - 94.0%, and Ag - 78.0%. For CuEq, Metallurgical recoveries and net smelter returns are not considered.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "The latest results from Arakompa represent another important step in advancing the discovery towards a maiden resource estimate planned for mid-2026. Drilling continues to demonstrate a large, near-surface mineralized system, highlighted by the significant expansion and improved continuity of the AR1 high-grade zone and the delineation of a substantial high-grade bulk tonnage zone. Increased drill density is enhancing our geological confidence while also highlighting the potential for grade profile upgrades through ongoing infill and step-out drilling. Importantly, surface sampling indicates that mineralization extends to surface along Arakompa's known +2 km strike length, reinforcing the significant exploration upside that remains. Porphyry vector drilling also continues to advance, with the latest results providing an important vector towards a potential high-grade potassic core. Arakompa is increasingly emerging as one of the most significant exploration successes in the Kainantu district in recent years, and we look forward to providing further updates as drilling continues."

Robert Smillie, K92 Vice President of Exploration, stated, "The latest results continue to reinforce why Arakompa has become a major focus of our exploration efforts, with every phase of drilling revealing new opportunities for growth. As we advance towards a maiden mineral resource estimate, drilling continues to demonstrate both the scale of the system and the significant exploration upside that remains across the broader corridor. Additionally, an exciting aspect of the latest results is the growing evidence for a potential porphyry system to the south, which could represent a significant new exploration opportunity within the district. We are excited by the latest drill results that provide valuable vectoring towards a potential high-grade porphyry core."

Figures

A plan map for Arakompa is provided in Figure 1

A cross section showing KARDD0076, KARDD0078, KARDD0084G, and KARDD0090 at Arakompa is provided in Figure 2

Long sections of AR1 and AR2 Veins showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 3 and 4 , respectively.

, respectively. A long section showing Arakompa bulk intercepts and gram metre contours is provided in Figure 5

A regional location map is provided in Figure 6

Core photographs from drill holes KARDD0090, KARDD0084G and KARDD0106 are provided in Figure 7 Figure 8 and Figure 9, respectively.





Table 1

Significant Intercepts from Arakompa Diamond Drilling

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True width

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) Gold Eq

(g/t) Vein KARDD0068 437.60 458.70 21.10 14.77 0.87 3 0.12 1.03 Bulk Intersection KARDD0068 211.60 212.60 1.00 0.70 4.90 17 0.05 5.16 KARDD0068 414.20 414.80 0.60 0.42 2.32 9 0.21 2.64 AR1 KARDD0068 448.00 449.30 1.30 0.91 3.52 2 0.06 3.60 KARDD0068 457.90 458.70 0.80 0.56 11.73 39 1.70 13.88 KARDD0069 467.00 483.00 16.00 12.16 1.00 3 0.03 1.07 Bulk Intersection KARDD0069 218.70 220.20 1.50 1.14 3.30 1 0.02 3.33 KARDD0069 366.80 368.20 1.40 1.06 1.23 5 0.02 1.31 AR2 KARDD0069 391.00 392.00 1.00 0.76 1.21 8 0.02 1.32 AR1 KARDD0069 467.00 470.10 3.10 2.36 4.75 12 0.09 4.99 KARDD0070 455.50 466.00 10.50 8.40 1.00 1 0.12 1.13 Bulk Intersection KARDD0070 455.50 457.80 2.30 1.84 3.27 2 0.31 3.60 AR2 KARDD0070 487.60 490.40 2.80 2.24 0.94 2 0.11 1.07 AR1 KARDD0070 527.00 529.00 2.00 1.60 1.64 1 0.03 1.68 KARDD0071 470.00 481.60 11.60 9.28 0.47 16 0.34 1.00 Bulk Intersection KARDD0071 389.30 390.90 1.60 1.28 0.90 11 0.07 1.10 AR1 KARDD0071 470.90 475.50 4.60 3.68 0.87 39 0.79 2.13 KARDD0072 492.80 515.80 23.00 15.87 0.80 6 0.16 1.04 Bulk Intersection KARDD0072 382.60 383.90 1.30 0.90 1.13 5 0.03 1.22 AR2 KARDD0072 435.80 438.60 2.80 1.93 2.58 40 0.15 3.21 KARDD0072 477.60 479.90 2.30 1.59 1.41 5 0.20 1.67 AR1 KARDD0072 507.30 510.90 3.60 2.48 1.91 6 0.08 2.06 KARDD0072 514.20 515.80 1.60 1.10 3.51 26 1.12 4.94 KARDD0073 247.00 303.00 56.00 39.20 0.86 8 0.06 1.02 Bulk Intersection KARDD0073 247.00 255.00 8.00 5.60 5.78 46 0.39 6.72 AR2 KARDD0073 377.40 380.00 2.60 1.82 1.93 14 0.15 2.25 KARDD0074 358.00 852.00 494.00 464.34 0.15 2 0.17 0.35% CuEq Bulk Porphyry-style Intersection KARDD0074 358.00 477.80 119.80 91.05 0.14 2 0.16 0.32 Bulk Intersection KARDD0075 442.20 519.40 77.20 54.04 0.85 5 0.11 1.01 Bulk Intersection KARDD0075 377.30 378.40 1.10 0.77 2.05 2 0.03 2.11 AR2 KARDD0075 471.30 476.30 5.00 3.50 2.29 4 0.25 2.59 AR1 KARDD0075 493.00 503.20 10.20 7.14 3.47 2 0.08 3.57 KARDD0075 508.20 519.40 11.20 7.84 0.50 20 0.30 1.05 KARDD0076 90.70 189.70 99.00 68.31 2.76 4 0.09 2.90 Bulk Intersection KARDD0076 90.70 93.30 2.60 1.79 1.73 4 0.02 1.79 KARDD0076 95.80 100.50 4.70 3.24 6.75 8 0.07 6.92 KARDD0076 120.00 124.00 4.00 2.76 3.33 10 0.32 3.76 AR2 KARDD0076 134.40 138.00 3.60 2.48 6.37 12 0.15 6.67 KARDD0076 144.60 156.50 11.90 8.21 14.00 9 0.18 14.30 AR1 including 145.30 147.00 1.70 1.17 91.55 44 0.35 92.43 AR1 KARDD0076 166.10 174.00 7.90 5.45 2.06 8 0.20 2.35 KARDD0077 289.00 1440.20 1151.20 1102.58 0.11 2 0.16 0.30% CuEq Bulk Porphyry-style Intersection KARDD0077 523.60 636.20 112.60 84.45 0.19 3 0.18 0.40 Bulk Intersection KARDD0077 481.60 482.30 0.70 0.53 0.44 5 0.63 1.12 AR2 KARDD0077 552.80 554.00 1.20 0.90 0.44 2 0.50 0.96 AR1 KARDD0077 628.50 633.50 5.00 3.75 0.97 33 0.38 1.74 KARDD0078 119.70 156.10 36.40 25.48 0.83 3 0.13 1.00 Bulk Intersection KARDD0078 175.10 246.00 70.90 49.63 0.89 4 0.07 1.01 Bulk Intersection KARDD0078 203.90 209.00 5.10 3.57 6.56 16 0.07 6.81 AR1 KARDD0078 232.10 238.90 6.80 4.76 2.08 20 0.46 2.78 KARDD0079 386.00 408.00 22.00 15.40 0.32 3 0.03 0.38 Bulk Intersection KARDD0079 217.00 218.20 1.20 0.84 0.82 47 0.02 1.41 AR2 KARDD0079 255.00 256.00 1.00 0.70 0.77 2 0.02 0.81 AR1 KARDD0080 475.40 501.90 26.50 18.55 0.72 5 0.22 1.00 Bulk Intersection KARDD0080 585.50 791.00 205.50 205.50 0.15 1 0.17 0.34% CuEq Bulk Porphyry-style Intersection KARDD0080 380.50 382.00 1.50 1.05 1.96 10 0.23 2.30 AR2 KARDD0080 426.25 428.00 1.75 1.23 1.45 1 0.13 1.59 AR1 KARDD0080 482.90 484.20 1.30 0.91 9.24 51 2.02 11.86 KARDD0080 499.34 499.90 0.56 0.39 7.03 49 1.98 9.59 KARDD0080 552.20 553.80 1.60 1.12 0.38 1 0.48 0.87 KARDD0081 125.00 148.20 23.20 16.24 1.36 3 0.05 1.44 KARDD0082 472.00 498.60 26.60 18.62 0.73 5 0.22 1.01 Bulk Intersection KARDD0082 173.30 180.80 7.50 5.25 0.96 3 0.04 1.03 KARDD0082 308.60 309.80 1.20 0.84 2.13 39 1.24 3.83 KARDD0082 396.90 398.10 1.20 0.84 1.49 7 0.08 1.65 AR2 KARDD0082 431.00 433.40 2.40 1.68 2.81 8 0.34 3.25 AR1 KARDD0082 491.00 492.40 1.40 0.98 9.77 57 2.30 12.74 KARDD0082 552.00 554.00 2.00 1.40 0.51 9 0.31 0.92 KARDD0083 209.90 222.90 13.00 10.40 0.81 3 0.15 1.00 Bulk Intersection KARDD0083 282.00 308.00 26.00 20.80 1.00 6 0.02 1.08 Bulk Intersection KARDD0083 177.60 178.20 0.60 0.48 0.93 4 0.16 1.14 AR2 KARDD0083 214.80 217.80 3.00 2.40 2.78 10 0.56 3.46 AR1 KARDD0083 304.90 308.00 3.10 2.48 6.89 36 0.04 7.35 KARDD0084G 258.60 364.00 105.40 55.73 2.17 2 0.06 2.26 Bulk Intersection KARDD0084G 7.90 9.40 1.50 0.81 5.02 1 0.03 5.06 KARDD0084G 141.00 142.10 1.10 0.59 2.46 16 0.19 2.84 KARDD0084G 258.60 260.00 1.40 0.76 0.96 1 0.07 1.05 KARDD0084G 263.60 268.30 4.70 2.54 41.46 4 0.38 41.90 AR2 including 265.40 266.40 1.00 0.54 163.44 15 1.19 164.80 AR2 KARDD0084G 315.30 317.00 1.70 0.92 1.28 9 0.16 1.54 KARDD0084G 342.20 343.50 1.30 0.70 5.01 21 0.08 5.34 AR1 KARDD0084G 358.60 364.00 5.40 2.92 0.84 10 0.18 1.14 KARDD0086 412.00 455.80 43.80 35.48 0.88 3 0.10 1.01 Bulk Intersection KARDD0086 347.30 351.00 3.70 3.00 1.76 2 0.00 1.79 AR2 KARDD0086 425.00 431.70 6.70 5.43 1.06 2 0.13 1.21 AR1 KARDD0086 445.50 447.50 2.00 1.62 7.48 8 0.24 7.82 KARDD0086 449.40 452.60 3.20 2.59 2.84 11 0.34 3.30 KARDD0087 281.60 421.40 139.80 102.05 0.13 2 0.02 0.17 Bulk Intersection KARDD0087 122.00 123.00 1.00 0.73 0.52 19 0.14 0.88 KARDD0087 281.60 282.70 1.10 0.80 0.77 28 0.01 1.11 AR2 KARDD0087 319.90 320.30 0.40 0.29 1.18 10 0.07 1.37 AR1 KARDD0087 418.90 421.40 2.50 1.83 2.10 27 0.22 2.64 KARDD0087 457.50 458.50 1.00 0.73 1.41 5 0.74 2.21 KARDD0088 250.70 350.20 99.50 52.74 0.28 3 0.05 0.36 Bulk Intersection KARDD0088 4.00 9.90 5.90 3.13 2.52 3 0.03 2.58 KARDD0088 21.00 23.00 2.00 1.06 3.04 1 0.01 3.06 KARDD0088 262.00 263.90 1.90 1.01 3.18 2 0.05 3.25 AR2 KARDD0088 340.40 344.40 4.00 2.12 0.94 17 0.18 1.32 AR1 KARDD0088 349.00 350.20 1.20 0.64 1.74 3 0.14 1.93 KARDD0089 345.00 364.00 19.00 15.77 0.91 5 0.05 1.02 Bulk Intersection KARDD0089 233.40 235.70 2.30 1.91 0.96 15 0.28 1.41 AR2 KARDD0089 240.90 242.30 1.40 1.16 0.86 3 0.19 1.09 AR1 KARDD0089 352.40 364.00 11.60 9.63 1.38 7 0.07 1.54 including 352.40 353.90 1.50 1.25 4.45 8 0.02 4.56 KARDD0090 109.50 216.00 106.50 82.01 2.11 3 0.07 2.22 Bulk Intersection KARDD0090 8.40 10.40 2.00 1.54 12.88 1 0.02 12.92 KARDD0090 111.80 115.00 3.20 2.46 9.22 5 0.08 9.37 KARDD0090 123.00 128.00 5.00 3.85 5.35 3 0.03 5.41 KARDD0090 153.00 156.40 3.40 2.62 20.21 5 0.03 20.31 AR2 including 153.70 154.60 0.90 0.69 71.40 16 0.04 71.63 AR2 KARDD0090 162.50 165.90 3.40 2.62 1.51 6 0.03 1.62 KARDD0090 172.70 175.90 3.20 2.46 3.62 24 0.51 4.42 KARDD0090 203.40 212.00 8.60 6.62 6.40 8 0.29 6.79 AR1 KARDD0090 214.30 216.00 1.70 1.31 1.41 2 0.03 1.46 KARDD0091 104.80 154.10 49.30 32.54 1.79 7 0.08 1.95 Bulk Intersection KARDD0091 60.60 61.50 0.90 0.59 1.54 25 0.31 2.15 KARDD0091 63.60 65.90 2.30 1.52 4.68 7 0.12 4.89 KARDD0091 104.80 108.60 3.80 2.51 5.23 26 0.10 5.65 KARDD0091 112.00 116.00 4.00 2.64 13.21 26 0.38 13.90 AR1 including 112.00 113.80 1.80 1.19 28.84 57 0.83 30.35 AR1 KARDD0091 152.70 154.10 1.40 0.92 6.12 55 0.73 7.51 AR2 KARDD0093G 261.70 1062.40 800.70 800.70 0.14 1 0.17 0.33% CuEq Bulk Porphyry-style Intersection including 753.00 1062.40 309.40 309.40 0.19 2 0.19 0.40% CuEq Bulk Porphyry-style Intersection KARDD0094 160.40 297.75 137.35 101.64 0.95 3 0.08 1.07 Bulk Intersection KARDD0094 187.50 193.20 5.70 4.22 1.57 1 0.02 1.61 KARDD0094 199.00 203.02 4.02 2.97 1.99 2 0.02 2.03 KARDD0094 213.00 217.10 4.10 3.03 2.55 2 0.04 2.60 AR2 KARDD0094 232.00 237.00 5.00 3.70 2.20 3 0.15 2.39 KARDD0094 238.92 246.80 7.88 5.83 5.60 22 0.77 6.63 AR1 including 239.25 241.40 2.15 1.59 12.92 17 0.41 13.54 AR1 KARDD0094 269.00 274.00 5.00 3.70 2.29 4 0.13 2.47 KARDD0094 276.00 280.53 4.53 3.35 0.88 10 0.11 1.11 KARDD0095 68.00 100.30 32.30 20.35 0.36 2 0.03 0.41 Bulk Intersection KARDD0095 78.20 79.40 1.20 0.76 3.35 17 0.26 3.82 AR1 KARDD0095 95.90 98.00 2.10 1.32 1.38 3 0.03 1.45 AR2 KARDD0096 103.00 224.00 121.00 60.50 0.49 3 0.05 0.57 Bulk Intersection KARDD0096 103.00 130.00 27.00 13.50 0.82 3 0.03 0.89 AR1 KARDD0096 158.00 173.50 15.50 7.75 0.60 5 0.07 0.72 KARDD0096 211.60 224.00 12.40 6.20 0.78 1 0.02 0.82 AR2 KARDD0099 207.50 248.00 40.50 26.73 0.98 2 0.02 1.03 Bulk Intersection KARDD0099 207.50 210.00 2.50 1.65 13.22 6 0.03 13.33 KARDD0099 232.70 233.00 0.30 0.20 3.64 46 0.10 4.29 AR2 KARDD0099 288.00 289.00 1.00 0.66 0.97 3 0.11 1.11 KARDD0099 297.40 303.20 5.80 3.83 0.71 4 0.16 0.91 AR1 KARDD0099 315.80 319.70 3.90 2.57 0.88 2 0.14 1.05 KARDD0100 121.45 299.00 177.55 88.78 0.90 2 0.08 1.01 Bulk Intersection KARDD0100 125.70 128.60 2.90 1.45 4.60 11 0.43 5.17 KARDD0100 139.00 144.00 5.00 2.50 1.05 9 0.38 1.54 KARDD0100 146.00 162.50 16.50 8.25 7.53 8 0.43 8.06 AR1 including 155.70 158.70 3.00 1.50 17.23 14 0.63 18.03 AR1 KARDD0100 373.70 376.00 2.30 1.15 1.07 2 0.18 1.27 AR2 KARDD0101 275.80 351.00 75.20 56.40 0.15 3 0.02 0.20 Bulk Intersection KARDD0101 286.20 289.40 3.20 2.40 1.72 9 0.10 1.93 AR2 KARDD0101 302.20 303.00 0.80 0.60 3.03 40 0.21 3.72 KARDD0101 325.00 330.78 5.78 4.34 0.25 1 0.05 0.32 KARDD0101 423.50 424.50 1.00 0.75 0.56 8 0.37 1.03 KARDD0104 120.00 283.50 163.50 114.45 0.97 2 0.03 1.02 Bulk Intersection KARDD0104 120.80 123.00 2.20 1.54 6.89 2 0.02 6.92 KARDD0104 137.00 139.00 2.00 1.40 1.88 1 0.01 1.90 KARDD0104 179.00 185.80 6.80 4.76 15.11 6 0.04 15.21 AR2 including 179.00 181.00 2.00 1.40 48.79 14 0.04 49.00 AR2 KARDD0104 261.00 263.00 2.00 1.40 0.78 2 0.13 0.93 AR1 KARDD0104 271.60 274.10 2.50 1.75 0.85 5 0.11 1.02 KARDD0104 301.00 302.20 1.20 0.84 18.66 53 0.53 19.82 KARDD0105 58.40 91.60 33.20 22.24 0.80 7 0.16 1.04 Bulk Intersection KARDD0105 68.90 78.80 9.90 6.63 1.13 2 0.12 1.27 AR1 KARDD0105 85.00 88.60 3.60 2.41 3.45 56 0.91 5.02 AR2 KARDD0106 24.00 164.10 140.10 84.06 1.21 2 0.03 1.27 Bulk Intersection KARDD0106 24.00 25.10 1.10 0.66 0.27 46 0.14 0.97 KARDD0106 92.30 96.00 3.70 2.22 1.49 8 0.13 1.71 KARDD0106 102.00 112.00 10.00 6.00 15.11 4 0.06 15.21 AR1 including 102.00 106.00 4.00 2.40 36.50 6 0.09 36.65 AR1 KARDD0106 138.00 140.00 2.00 1.20 0.88 1 0.03 0.92 AR2



Table 2

Collar Locations for Arakompa Surface Drilling

Hole ID



Collar location Collar orientation Local

North Local East mRL Dip Local

azimuth EOH depth

(m) KARDD0068 69778 89459 1554 -49 73 471 KARDD0069 69738 90229 1386 -56 103 506 KARDD0070 69721 89738 1463 -48 53 539 KARDD0071 69737 90232 1386 -54 52 527 KARDD0072 69778 89459 1554 -49 54 600 KARDD0073 69837 90290 1411 -51 48 508 KARDD0074 69778 89263 1555 -47 92 872 KARDD0075 69778 89459 1554 -48 59 609 KARDD0076 69922 89731 1460 -46 90 223 KARDD0077 69723 89116 1559 -48 93 1492 KARDD0078 69925 89733 1464 -61 81 313 KARDD0079 69837 90288 1412 -61 87 411 KARDD0080 69777 89264 1555 -46 61 800 KARDD0081 69922 89732 1459 -60 80 165 KARDD0082 69779 89457 1554 -57 91 570 KARDD0083 69837 90288 1411 -47 86 406 KARDD0084G 69925 89733 1464 -58 28 503 KARDD0086 69779 89460 1554 -43 57 562 KARDD0087 69837 90289 1411 -66 62 558 KARDD0088 69921 89733 1459 -66 42 356 KARDD0089 69837 90289 1411 -54 66 374 KARDD0090 69925 89733 1460 -47 53 239 KARDD0091 70069 89576 1535 -45 210 165 KARDD0093G 69779 89262 1555 -58 170 1062 KARDD0094 69921 89733 1460 -58 47 326 KARDD0095 70060 89572 1530 -48 290 215 KARDD0096 70061 89572 1530 -65 283 347 KARDD0099 69921 89733 1460 -60 40 354 KARDD0100 70069 89576 1535 -71 296 415 KARDD0101 69845 90291 1411 -63 39 505 KARDD0104 69925 89733 1460 -61 57 308 KARDD0105 70069 89576 1535 -46 249 217 KARDD0106 70062 89570 1531 -62 240 278



Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

The diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 m to generally 1 m. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by the three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) Ltd, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

K92 Mining Chief Geologist, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, MAIG, Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the technical content of this news release. In addition to the analytical QA/QC program outlined above, data verification also includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, soil and outcrop sampling, artisanal workings, as well as discussing work programs and results with geology personnel and external consultants.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the expansion of the high-grade zones at the Arakompa project; (ii) statements regarding the delineation of a high-grade bulk tonnage zone; (iii) statements regarding a possible mineral resource estimate at the Arakompa project; (iv) statements regarding future drilling and potential results; (v) the geological potential of the Arakompa project; and (vi) the potential extended life of the Kainantu Mine.

All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the epidemic or pandemic viruses; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company's operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities at the Arakompa, Kora, Judd and other projects; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company's foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".

Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Figure 1 - Arakompa Plan Map

Figure 2 - Arakompa Cross-Section - Showing KARDD0076, KARDD0078, KARDD0084G, and KARDD0090

Figure 3 - AR1 Vein Long Section

Figure 4 - AR2 Vein Long Section

Figure 5 - Arakompa Bulk Interpretation Long Section

Figure 6 - Site Map and Location of Arakompa

Figure 7 - KARDD0090 Core Photograph, 153.0 - 156.3m; within intersection of 3.4m at 20.31 g/t AuEq (AR2 Vein), including 0.9m at 71.63 g/t AuEq, within a broader bulk intercept of 106.5m at 2.22 g/t AuEq.

Figure 8 - KARDD0084G Core Photograph, 262.6 - 267.6m; within intersection of 4.7m at 41.90 g/t AuEq (AR2 Vein), including 1.0m at 164.80 g/t AuEq, within a broader bulk intercept of 105.4m at 2.26 g/t AuEq.

Figure 9 - KARDD0106 Core Photograph, 104.1 - 108.7m; within intersection of 10.0m at 15.21 g/t AuEq (AR1 Vein), including 4.0m at 36.65 g/t AuEq, within a broader bulk intercept of 140.1m at 1.27 g/t AuEq.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39ec55b5-b1be-434f-90ce-4764250d9e94

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c69ce85-44b6-44b9-bee7-7c93db20196f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45c0fc83-f47b-433d-8ac9-ba9899659c45

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a536a8a0-f054-4fc4-bfda-4ae856a81033

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ba65808-0eec-4d63-96e3-73d37100dd0d

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fa9fcc4-49f4-4525-9ef2-7abbfdc8c9d4

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