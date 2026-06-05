BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:20 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. (BGMS) - up 172% at $2.88
- Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI) - up 94% at $44.28
- Merlin, Inc. (MRLN)- up 33% at $9.56
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) - up 27% at $10.15
- ServiceTitan, Inc. (TTAN) - up 17% at $87.02
- MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) - up 15% at $2.84
- Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - up 13% at $17.85
- Intelligent Group Limited (INTJ) - up 12% at $7.28
- Argan, Inc. (AGX) - up 10% at $760.05
- Nano Labs Ltd (NA) - up 8% at $2.17
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP) - down 36% at $3.03
- WF International Limited (WXM) - down 15% at $5.09
- CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (CDTG) - down 15% at $4.09
- CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - down 14% at $2.59
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - down 13% at $130.28
- lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) - down 13% at $108.60
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) - down 13% at $2.76
- iOThree Limited (IOTR) - down 12% at $3.57
- Veru Inc. (VERU) - down 10% at $3.78
- Xos, Inc. (XOS)- down 9% at $4.76
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