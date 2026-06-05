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WKN: 3678 | ISIN: DE00000TUEV3 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 13:58 Uhr
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Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: Sigenergy's Utility-Scale Energy Storage System Secures Prestigious TÜV SÜD Bankability Report

Sigenergy

SHANGHAI, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy, a global pioneer in "AI + Energy Storage" technology, accelerated its international growth at SNEC 2026 by securing a TÜV SÜD Bankability Due Diligence Report for its SigenTerra utility-scale storage system. This independent validation confirms SigenTerra's exceptional technical maturity, safety, and long-term investment value, paving the way for seamless project financing worldwide.

Reducing Investment Risk for Global Projects
Utility-scale energy storage projects involve lengthy investment cycles and complex coordination, placing immense demands on product safety, engineering delivery, and lifecycle value.

To address these complexities, TÜV SÜD applied a rigorous, systematic evaluation framework to conduct a thorough due diligence review of SigenTerra. The evaluation spanned critical dimensions including:

-Product design and performance
-Safety standards and reliability testing
-Manufacturing processes and quality control
-Supply chain management
-Customer service and long-term sustainability

By providing an independent, professional, and transparent technical assessment, this report serves as an objective reference for clients, project developers, financial institutions, insurance providers, and international investors. It effectively bridges information gaps during bidding, financing, insurance, and investment decision-making, significantly accelerating project deployment.

Executive Insights
"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone at SNEC, a premier platform for global renewable energy," said Lin Tiansan, Vice President of Sigenergy and President of the Utility-Scale Product Line.

"We appreciate TÜV SÜD's professional support and our partners' enduring trust. The global utility-scale market demands more than advanced hardware-it requires verifiable, trustworthy system capabilities. Sigenergy remains committed to innovation and ultimate safety, driving higher standards to deliver superior value worldwide."

Driving the Global Transition to Net-Zero
As a pioneer in "AI + Renewable Energy Storage" technology, Sigenergy delivers safe, intelligent, streamlined, and highly efficient comprehensive solutions across residential, C&I, and utility-scale sectors.

For the utility-scale market, Sigenergy is continuously elevating its full-chain capabilities-spanning R&D, system design, smart O&M, and global service. This holistic approach transitions energy storage from isolated hardware components into highly integrated systems that maximize reliability and asset lifecycle value.

Moving forward, Sigenergy will deepen its collaboration with TÜV SÜD and its global ecosystem of partners to advance technical validation, product safety, standards formulation, and project deployment, accelerating the global transition to zero-carbon energy.

About Sigenergy
Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com

Media Contact
Tracy Li
Email: tracy.li@sigenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1da473cf-4494-440d-80be-9573870d9380


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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