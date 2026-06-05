Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") today highlights its technical advisory role with First Atlas Resources Corp. ("First Atlas") and the advancement of the Matane natural hydrogen property in Quebec following the Company's recent appearance before a parliamentary committee of the National Assembly of Quebec studying Bill 17.

QIMC was invited to present technical perspectives regarding natural hydrogen exploration and development during the committee's review of Bill 17, reflecting the Company's growing role in the emerging natural hydrogen sector.

The Company believes that the ongoing review of Quebec's regulatory framework for natural hydrogen reflects increasing interest in the province's potential as an emerging jurisdiction for natural hydrogen exploration and development.

CEO Commentary

John Karagiannidis, President and Chief Executive Officer of QIMC, stated:

"We appreciated the opportunity to participate in the parliamentary committee's review of Bill 17 and to contribute technical perspectives regarding natural hydrogen exploration in Quebec. The development of a clear regulatory framework is an important step for the industry and may help support responsible exploration and development activities throughout the province.

QIMC is also pleased to support First Atlas as technical adviser on its Matane project. The property represents another example of the growing interest in natural hydrogen opportunities within Quebec, and we believe a disciplined, science-based exploration approach is essential to evaluating these emerging systems. We look forward to working alongside First Atlas as exploration activities and technical assessments continue."

Supporting Natural Hydrogen Development in Quebec

QIMC's presentation before the parliamentary committee focused on the potential role of natural hydrogen within Quebec's emerging energy landscape and the importance of establishing a regulatory framework that supports responsible exploration and development.

The Company discussed geological concepts relevant to natural hydrogen generation and highlighted the growing body of exploration data being collected across multiple jurisdictions, including Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Central to QIMC's exploration strategy is the evaluation of gas composition within naturally occurring hydrogen systems. In addition to measuring hydrogen concentrations, the Company assesses the presence and relative concentrations of methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2) as part of its proprietary R2G2 exploration framework.

QIMC believes that gas composition data provides important insights into the characteristics and quality of natural hydrogen systems. Hydrogen occurrences characterized by elevated hydrogen concentrations and the low concentrations of methane and carbon dioxide represent key exploration and development targets and systems. Accordingly, gas composition analysis is a key component of the Company's exploration, prospect ranking, and target-selection process across its natural hydrogen portfolio.

By integrating clean gas composition data with geological, structural, geophysical, and geochemical information, QIMC enhances its exploration efficiency, prioritizes targets, and advances the systematic development of its natural hydrogen assets and systems.

QIMC believes that continued scientific study, exploration activity, and regulatory clarity will be important factors in advancing the understanding and development of naturally occurring hydrogen resources.

Technical Advisory Relationship with First Atlas

QIMC currently serves as technical adviser to First Atlas on its Matane natural hydrogen property in Quebec.

The advisory mandate draws upon QIMC's experience in natural hydrogen exploration, including exploration programs in Quebec and Nova Scotia and the application of the Company's proprietary R2G2 exploration framework.

Through this relationship, QIMC provides technical guidance relating to geological interpretation, exploration planning, target generation, and hydrogen system evaluation.

Operational Momentum

QIMC continues to advance its natural hydrogen exploration initiatives across multiple jurisdictions. The Company maintains a district-scale exploration strategy and is pursuing opportunities to expand the understanding of natural hydrogen systems through field programs, data collection, and technical innovation.

The Company believes that increasing industry, scientific, and governmental interest in natural hydrogen may create opportunities for exploration companies that possess specialized expertise and a systematic exploration approach.

A recording of QIMC's presentation before the Parliamentary Committee of the National Assembly of Quebec is available through the official archives of the National Assembly: https://m.assnat.qc.ca/en/video-audio/archives-parlementaires/travaux-commissions/AudioVideo-113657.html.

About QIMC

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects. The Company is advancing its district-scale hydrogen exploration model across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota through the application of its proprietary R2G2 framework.

QIMC is focused on responsible exploration, technical innovation, and the advancement of natural hydrogen opportunities that may contribute to future clean-energy development initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to natural hydrogen exploration, regulatory developments, the Company's technical advisory activities, the potential of the Matane property, and future exploration programs. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300316

Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.