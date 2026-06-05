Episurf Medical AB: Episurf Medical acquires a mixed property portfolio of 30 properties in Södermanland and Östergötland with an agreed property value of SEK 920 mn from Livi Fastigheter AB

Episurf Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq: EPIS B) has entered into an agreement to acquire a mixed portfolio of 30 properties with a total agreed property value of SEK 920 mn, with a possible deferred consideration of SEK 25 mn. Closing is conditional on financing being secured and is expected to take place during the second or third quarter of 2026.

"We have now signed deals worth over SEK 5 billion and reached the halfway point towards our full-year target of SEK 10 billion. We are building a Nordic real estate platform with stable cash flows, and we are maintaining a strong pace."

- Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

The acquisition in brief

Episurf has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Grännäs Fastigheter Holding AB, reg. no. 559572-2470, and Goldcup 39848 AB, reg. no. 559585-9330, from Livi Fastigheter AB.

The property portfolio comprises 30 properties and constitutes a mixed portfolio of residential properties and LSS housing. The lettable area amounts to approximately 51,000 sqm.

The total agreed property value amounts to SEK 920 mn, with a possible deferred consideration of SEK 25 mn based on the occupancy rate at closing.

Payment of the purchase price

The purchase price is financed through an issue of B-shares of SEK 200 mn at a price of SEK 0.10 per B-share, a convertible loan of SEK 66.5 mn with a 24-month maturity and interest of STIBOR + 1.75 percent, and financing from banks and credit institutions.

The conversion price is determined by the time at which conversion is called: SEK 0.11 per B-share during the first six months, SEK 0.12 per B-share during the following twelve months and SEK 0.13 per B-share during the final six months. The buyer is entitled to call for conversion during the final six-month period.

Dilution

The issue of B-shares and conversion of the convertible loan may result in dilution for existing shareholders of up to approximately 59 percent based on the current number of registered shares. Calculated on all issued and contracted shares prior to the acquisition (fully diluted basis), the dilution amounts to approximately 7 percent.

Background and rationale

On 30 December 2025, Episurf's board of directors announced that the Company had decided to acquire property companies to broaden its operations and strengthen its financial position. Episurf has since entered into agreements to acquire Frusipe Intressenter Target 1 AB, KlaraBo Empire Holding AB, Mofast Invest II AB, a property portfolio from Botrygg AB, a property portfolio from Lilium, two smaller properties from HanssonGruppen and a property portfolio from Setune Assets AB in Uppsala.

With the acquisition of the property portfolio from Livi Fastigheter, Episurf continues to build its Nordic property platform with a focus on cash flow and return. Based on already signed property acquisitions, the annual rental income of Episurf's property segment is expected, on a pro forma basis following the acquisition, to increase from approximately SEK 357 mn to approximately SEK 439 mn, and total property assets from approximately SEK 4,319 mn to approximately SEK 5,264 mn.

Key figures for the property portfolio

The property portfolio has an agreed property value of SEK 920 mn, a lettable area of approximately 51,000 sqm and net operating income (NOI) of SEK 57 mn, corresponding to an NOI yield of approximately 6.2 percent. Annual rental income amounts to approximately SEK 77.7 mn. The occupancy rate amounts to approximately 95%.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

Email: jens.andersson@episurf.com

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is a property company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of property assets. The Company's objective is to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The Company also has a medical technology operation based on the individualized implant Episealer® and associated surgical instruments, which are used to treat cartilage injuries in joints. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Episurf Medical AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:30 CET on 5 June 2026.

THIS PRESS RELEASE HAS BEEN PUBLISHED IN SWEDISH AND ENGLISH. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE LANGUAGE VERSIONS, THE SWEDISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.