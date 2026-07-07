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WKN: A1KBZ1 | ISIN: SE0003491562 | Ticker-Symbol: 16E
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 08:08
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0060,00616:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 16:00 Uhr
64 Leser
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Episurf Medical AB: Episurf Medical completes the first partial closing of the portfolio announced on 5 June 2026, acquiring properties with an agreed property value of SEK 301 mn

Episurf Medical AB (publ) ("Episurf" or the "Company") announced on 5 June 2026 the acquisition of a property portfolio of 30 properties in Södermanland and Östergötland, with an agreed property value of SEK 920 mn. Closing of the portfolio takes place in several parts. The first partial closing is carried out today, 7 July 2026, and comprises properties with an agreed property value of SEK 301 mn.

The partial closing in brief

The partial closing comprises shares in the companies, and indirectly the subsidiaries and properties, that under a supplemental agreement to the original share purchase agreement are to be transferred as of 7 July 2026. The agreed property value of these properties amounts to SEK 301 mn, and the preliminary purchase price for the shares amounts to SEK 86.9 mn, taking into account a deduction for deferred tax.

External debt attributable to the companies comprised by the partial closing, of approximately SEK 211.6 mn, is assumed in connection with the closing.

Payment of the purchase price

The preliminary purchase price of SEK 86.9 mn is settled through the issuance of a promissory note, which is set off against 868,702,560 consideration shares of series B in Episurf at a subscription price of SEK 0.10 per B-share. No part of the purchase price for the partial closing is settled through a convertible loan. The issue of the consideration shares is carried out separately from the closing and takes place within 30 days of this press release.

The dilution that the acquisition may result in as a whole was disclosed in connection with the signing of the agreement, in the press release of 5 June 2026. The consideration shares issued at this partial closing form part of the total issue. The remaining parts of the portfolio will be transferred as financing is secured, in accordance with what has previously been communicated.

Background and rationale

On 5 June 2026, Episurf announced the acquisition of the property portfolio, as part of the Company's strategy to build a Nordic property platform with a focus on cash flow and return. The portfolio comprises 30 properties, primarily residential and LSS housing, with a total lettable area of approximately 51,000 sqm and an occupancy rate of approximately 95 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, CEO, Episurf Medical

Tel: +46 (0) 768 55 67 02

Email: jens.andersson@episurf.com

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is a property company with exposure to a diversified portfolio of property assets. The Company's objective is to create value growth through the acquisition and management of Nordic properties. The Company also has a medical technology operation based on the individualized implant Episealer® and associated surgical instruments, which are used to treat cartilage injuries in joints. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Episurf Medical AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:02 CET on 7 July 2026.

THIS PRESS RELEASE HAS BEEN PUBLISHED IN SWEDISH AND ENGLISH. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE LANGUAGE VERSIONS, THE SWEDISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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