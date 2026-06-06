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WKN: A0M889 | ISIN: CA11777Q2099 | Ticker-Symbol: 5BG
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 21:59
3,630 Euro
+0,19 % +0,007
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
B2GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
B2GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5913,65412:16
3,5913,65405.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2026 00:36 Uhr
15 Leser
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B2Gold Corp.: B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, June 4, 2026. A total of 842,480,659 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 63.06% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of all items of business before the Meeting. The ten director nominees listed in B2Gold's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated April 13, 2026, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:

NameTotal Votes in FavourTotal Votes Withheld
Kelvin Dushnisky715,435,470 (94.95%)38,062,918 (5.05%)
Greg Barnes722,691,189 (95.91%)30,807,200 (4.09%)
Kevin Bullock730,864,414 (97.00%)22,633,974 (3.00%)
Michael Cinnamond696,212,073 (92.40%)57,286,315 (7.60%)
Liane Kelly737,643,137 (97.90%)15,855,252 (2.10%)
Jerry Korpan731,183,526 (97.04%)22,314,863 (2.96%)
Thabile Makgala747,216,108 (99.17%)6,282,281 (0.83%)
DCS (Baise) Maree747,246,102 (99.17%)6,252,287 (0.83%)
Mary-Lynn Oke722,209,981 (95.85%)31,288,407 (4.15%)
Robin Weisman738,406,405 (98.00%)15,091,983 (2.00%)

The resolutions to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company and to approve certain matters relating to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan were approved with 96.92% and 95.71%, respectively, of votes cast in favor.

The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 70.46% of votes cast in favor.

A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting will be filed on Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

- Mike Cinnamond
President & Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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