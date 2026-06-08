Storytel AB: Trading in Storytel's BSshares on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market Commences

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - Storytel AB (publ) (the "Company") announced on 3 June 2026 that Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee had approved the application for admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. Today, 8 June 2026, trading in the Company's B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market commences.

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market marks the beginning of a new chapter for Storytel Group. It provides us with the best conditions to continue leading the future of storytelling and creating long-term value for all our book lovers, authors and shareholders ", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group.

The Company's B shares are traded in the Mid Cap segment under the existing ticker (STORY B) and the unchanged ISIN code (SE0007439443). No offering or issuance of new shares is being made in connection with the change of marketplace to Nasdaq Stockholm and shareholders of the Company are not required to undertake any actions in connection with the listing transfer.

Prospectus

A prospectus has been prepared in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The document is available for download on the Company's website (www.storytelgroup.com/en/investor-relations/prospectuses-and-company-descriptions/) and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (Sw. Finansinspektionen) website (www.fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/).

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 73 182 01 43

Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 1.8 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.7 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, Overamstel Publishers, and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

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Storytel Nasdaq

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Trading in Storytel's B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market commences

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trading-in-storytels-bsshares-on-nasdaq-stockholms-main-market-commences-1173845