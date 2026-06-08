

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group (CGUIY.PK, 0HB1.L, CASP.PA), a French food and retail company, Monday said that it has signed a new partnership agreement with the Zouari Family to speed up the expansion of its Franprix and Monoprix brands.



As per the terms of the agreement, a new entity dedicated to developing the Franprix network will be created, with the Zouari Family holding around 60 percent and Franprix holding around 40 percent. This entity will initially operate about 30 Franprix stores, Casino Group said in an official statement.



The company said that the structure follows a model already used for Monoprix, where a dedicated entity currently operates around 50 Monop' stores. These joint ventures will support the opening, acquisition, and development of new Franprix and Monop' stores, it added.



Separately, Franprix will take full ownership of Pro Distribution, which it previously owned around 73 percent, bringing around 90 stores under its direct control.



According to Casino Group, the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Competition Authority, and completion of required employee consultation procedures. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026, it added.



On the IOB Exchange, 0HB1.L ended Friday's trading at 0.2252 euros, down 0.35 percent.



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