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WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458 | Ticker-Symbol: I88
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 09:55
7,305 Euro
-2,73 % -0,205
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3857,41510:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
47 Leser
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Asker Healthcare Group AB: Agreement to discontinue acquisition of Kirstine Hardam

Asker Healthcare Group and KMT Medical Europe Limited, the owner of Kirstine Hardam A/S ("Hardam"), have mutually agreed to discontinue the transaction of Hardam that was announced in June 2025.

"Hardam is a well-run company with a strong position in the Danish healthcare market, but after a long closing process, we have, in the best interest of the company, agreed with the seller to stop the process. We are now turning our focus to other attractive opportunities in our strong pipeline of acquisition targets across Europe," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group.

For further information, please contact:
Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5,000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 17 billion.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.