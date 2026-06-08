Asker Healthcare Group AB: Agreement to discontinue acquisition of Kirstine Hardam

Asker Healthcare Group and KMT Medical Europe Limited, the owner of Kirstine Hardam A/S ("Hardam"), have mutually agreed to discontinue the transaction of Hardam that was announced in June 2025.

"Hardam is a well-run company with a strong position in the Danish healthcare market, but after a long closing process, we have, in the best interest of the company, agreed with the seller to stop the process. We are now turning our focus to other attractive opportunities in our strong pipeline of acquisition targets across Europe," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17

E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5,000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 17 billion.