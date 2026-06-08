Stockholm, 8 June 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Storytel AB (ticker: STORY B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Storytel is a Mid Cap company within the Consumer Discretionary sector. It is the 14th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026 and the 149th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics.

Storytel Group is a global storytelling company, driven by its purpose to lead the future of storytelling and move the world through stories. The company operates across two main business areas: Streaming and Publishing. Its Streaming division offers one of the world's largest digital libraries, with over 1.8 million audiobook and e-book titles in 55 languages, reaching more than 2.7 million subscribers through brands including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing division produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors through several established publishing houses.

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market marks the beginning of a new chapter for Storytel Group. It provides us with the best conditions to continue leading the future of storytelling and creating long-term value for all our book lovers, authors and shareholders," says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO of Storytel Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Storytel to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. The move reflects the company's development and maturity, as well as its strong position within the global streaming and publishing landscape. This milestone marks an important step in Storytel's journey, and we look forward to supporting the company going forward," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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