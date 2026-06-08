IBM launches new AI learning pathway to upskill workforces at scale

LONDON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the expansion of IBM SkillsBuild, its free global technology education program, with a new artificial intelligence (AI) learning pathway designed to equip individuals across all career stages. The free training modules will support the British workforce from entry-level employees to senior leaders and policymakers - helping people across all communities gain access to the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven economy. As a founding partner of the UK Government's AI Skills Hub, IBM is providing IBM SkillsBuild courses to help expand access to high-quality, workforce-ready AI training at scale.

The new AI learning pathway builds on IBM's ongoing partnership with the UK Government's AI Skills Boost initiative, which aims to upskill 10 million UK workers by 2030. Expanding IBM's offering, it delivers role-aligned AI training across different levels of an organisation, helping to strengthen AI capabilities across the UK workforce through industry-developed courses on IBM SkillsBuild.

Building an AI-skilled workforce plays a key role for organisations to realise the value of emerging technologies and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. According to a recent IBM 2025 CEO Study, 77% of the surveyed CEOs expect positive ROI from scaled AI growth investments, but 30% of the workforce will require retraining or reskilling in the next three years. The new offering introduces a structured, multi-level framework spanning foundational awareness through to advanced technical expertise and executive leadership capability. By creating a clear, scalable pathway for workforce transformation, IBM is helping to democratise access to AI education, supporting individuals, businesses, and public sector organisations in building the skills needed for the future of work.

Minister for AI and Online Safety, Kanishka Narayan said:

" We're on a mission to upskill 10 million UK workers with AI skills by 2030, so everyone can thrive in an AI-powered economy. Partners like IBM are absolutely key to making high-quality AI training accessible to working people at every level, from the shop floor to the boardroom - so we can build a skilled workforce and economy that works for everyone."

A full workforce AI learning pathway

Built on IBM SkillsBuild, the programme provides a progressive journey from beginner level to the most advanced level, enabling learners to build skills step-by-step based on their role and proficiency.

At the entry levels, learners are introduced to the fundamentals of AI, including large language models, prompt engineering, and ethical considerations - so that they are equipped to use generative AI tools effectively and responsibly from day one. As participants progress, the curriculum focuses on real-world application, including data analytics, risk management and fraud detection, and hands-on simulations using IBM technologies such as watsonx.

Advanced learners build expertise in areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, and AI solution development, helping organisations develop the technical capabilities needed to design, deploy, and scale AI systems. Throughout all levels, responsible AI principles - including ethics, bias mitigation, and governance - are embedded to help ensure skills are applied safely and effectively across industries.

Leon Butler, Chief Executive, IBM UKI said:

"AI is transforming every industry and opening up new opportunities to innovate and unlock value. With this expanded IBM SkillsBuild pathway, we are helping to build a workforce that understands why digital technologies will be critical to accelerating adoption and realising AI's full potential for business and society. This highlights IBM's support in the government's ambition to scale AI skills across the UK workforce."

New Level 6 leadership and policy module

A key pillar of the announcement is the introduction of a dedicated Level 6 (L6) learning pathway designed specifically for senior leaders, policymakers, and those responsible for organisational transformation.

This advanced module focuses on enabling decision-makers to:

Understand the strategic impact of AI on business, government, and society

Lead responsible AI adoption at scale

Shape policy, governance, and risk frameworks

Drive organisation-wide transformation and workforce readiness

The L6 pathway is designed to help leadership capability to keep pace with technical advancements, empowering executives and policymakers to make informed decisions that maximise the benefits of AI while managing emerging risks.

With its emphasis on hands-on learning, real-world scenarios, and scalable delivery, IBM SkillsBuild provides organisations with a practical framework to upskill their workforce and unlock the value of AI.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media contact:

Imtiaz Mufti

IBM Communications UKI

Imtiaz.mufti@ibm.com

+44 (0)7909020019

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