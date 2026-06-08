The Geneva Association: Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon, becomes Chair of the Geneva Association

ZURICH, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Geneva Association announces today that Lard Friese, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Aegon, was appointed Chair of the organisation at its spring 2026 board meeting on 3 June. Lard Friese has been Vice Chair of the Geneva Association since November 2024 and succeeds Lee Yuan Siong, Group Chief Executive & President of AIA, who will remain on the board following completion of his term as Chair.

Two Geneva Association members were also elected to the board of directors at the 2026 General Assembly on 4 June:

Christoph Jurecka , Chair of the Board of Management, Munich Re

, Chair of the Board of Management, Munich Re Tim Sweeney, Chairman, President and CEO, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Lard Friese, Chair of the Geneva Association and CEO of Aegon, said: "I am grateful to Lee Yuan Siong for his outstanding leadership over the past two years. It is a privilege to succeed him as Chair of the Geneva Association, an organisation that plays such an important role in shaping the understanding of global risk and resilience.

"At a time of heightened uncertainty, fragmentation, and interconnected risks, the industry's collective insight and evidence-based research are more important than ever. I am also delighted to welcome Christoph Jurecka and Tim Sweeney to the board of directors, and I look forward to working with them and all Geneva Association Board members, in addition to Jad Ariss and the Geneva Association team, to advance our mission."

Jad Ariss, Managing Director of the Geneva Association, said: "I would like to thank Lee Yuan Siong for his vision and dedication. It has been an honour to work alongside him in advancing our belief in 'Insurance for a Better World'. Under his leadership, we have significantly grown our membership in Asia and heightened the Association's profile across the region, enhancing our global reach and long-term impact.

"I am delighted that Lard Friese has been appointed Chair and I look forward to working with him. I also warmly welcome new board members Christoph Jurecka and Tim Sweeney. Together with the wider board, we will ensure that the Geneva Association continues to provide the research, dialogue and leadership needed to help the industry navigate an increasingly complex risk landscape."

The Geneva Association's spring 2026 board meeting took place ahead of the organisation's annual, two-day General Assembly, which gathered 61 global insurance CEOs in Madrid, Spain under the theme, 'A World Under Strain: Resilience Amid Fragmentation.'

The Geneva Associationis the only global association of insurance companies; its members are insurance and reinsurance CEOs. Based on rigorous research conducted in collaboration with its members, academic institutions and multilateral organisations, The Geneva Association investigates key risk areas that are likely to impact the insurance industry, develops recommendations and provides a platform for stakeholders to discuss them. In total, the companies of Geneva Association members are headquartered in 26 countries around the world; manage USD 21 trillion in assets; employ more than 2.5 million people; and protect 2.6 billion people.

Download the press release: https://www.genevaassociation.org/press-releases/lard-friese-ceo-aegon-becomes-chair-geneva-association

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f729f810-fe53-4038-90f3-0d34434ed2be

Contact: Pamela Corn Director of Communications +41 44 200 49 96 pamela_corn@genevaassociation.org