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WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QD
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 08:08
0,080 Euro
+61,29 % +0,030
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Image Systems AB: Image Systems AB (publ) Appoints New CFO

Image Systems AB (publ) has appointed Mats Franzén as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mats Franzén will assume the position on 15 June 2026 and will succeed Lotta Öfverström, who previously announced that she will leave the company on 31 July 2026. A handover process will take place during the overlapping period.

Mats Franzén brings nearly 30 years of experience from senior finance positions in international technology and industrial companies. Most recently, he served as CFO of Sectra, where he was responsible for the Group's financial management, financial reporting, financing activities, and the company's transition to the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap segment. Prior to that, he held several senior positions in finance and business control.

- We are very pleased to welcome Mats to Image Systems. His extensive experience in financial management, strategic transformation, and international business operations will be a valuable asset to the company's continued development,

says Jan Molin, CEO of Image Systems AB.

- Image Systems holds an exciting position in the market, supported by strong technologies and significant growth opportunities. I look forward to working together with the management team and employees to contribute to the company's continued development and value creation,

says Mats Franzén.

The Board of Directors and management would also like to express their sincere appreciation to Lotta Öfverström for her valuable contributions during her tenure with the company and wish her every success in her future endeavors.

This disclosure contains information that Image Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 08-06-2026 13:01 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Molin
CEO
jan.molin@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The products do not constitute defense equipment, and all sales are carried out in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 80 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 169 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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