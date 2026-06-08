Vantiva: Thriving in Place: HomeSight Expands Offerings with New Engagement Experiences, Smart Home Insights, and Nationwide Professional Installation

, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Release

Thriving in Place: HomeSight Expands Offerings with New Engagement Experiences, Smart Home Insights, and Nationwide Professional Installation





Norcross, Georgia - June 8, 2026 - HomeSight, a division of global connectivity leader Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), today announces significant advancements to its HomeSight ecosystem across three key areas: enriched engagement experiences, expanded Smart Home insights capabilities, and the launch of nationwide Professional Installation Services.

These advancements reinforce HomeSight's vision of enabling proactive, human-centered support through familiar, accessible technologies - meeting the growing demand for scalable, in-home care solutions.

"Our goal is to help seniors stay safe, engaged, and thriving at home," said Nav Kannan, SVP of Diversification Solutions, Vantiva. "The platform is designed to grow with users across every stage of care, supporting caregivers and families with meaningful insights, connected experiences, and practical visibility into daily living."

Expanding Engagement with the Wellness Hub

The HomeSight Wellness Hub sits at the core of the ecosystem - a TV-centric platform designed to foster connection, enrichment, and engagement. In February 2026, HomeSight expanded its Channels experience through a new partnership with the Engagement Bundle, a virtual life enrichment platform that provides curated content, including Memory Lane TV, Discover Live, Stage Access, Zinnia TV, and Spiro100.

HomeSight has also strengthened its partnership with Coro Health, a leading healthcare content provider, by adding MusicFirst and EnrichFirst alongside FaithFirst. Coro Health's clinically informed music and engagement content has been proven to reduce agitation, improve mood, and support emotional resilience among seniors.

"Home health is one of the fastest growing segments in the care continuum," said David Schofman, CEO of Coro Health. "Partnering with HomeSight allows us to bring therapeutic and entertainment content directly into homes in ways that complement clinical care and family involvement."

Advancing Smart Home Monitoring: From Devices to Meaningful Activity Insights

HomeSight's Smart Home expansion goes further than traditional environmental monitoring to provide meaningful visibility into daily living patterns.

New supported devices include:

Shelly Smart Plug to monitor appliance usage, along with Shelly door/window sensors, motion sensors, and humidity & temperature sensors.

Telehealth Sensors LLC's suite of devices, including toilet flush sensors, as well as room, chair, and bed occupancy sensors to track daily routines.

In partnership with Shelly and Telehealth Sensors LLC, HomeSight will enhance its platform with rule-based alerts, trend analysis, and automated reporting via the Care Portal and mobile app, providing caregivers with improved visibility into user activity and patterns.

Launching Nationwide Professional Installation Services

Beginning in the United States, HomeSight has introduced Professional Installation Services to support enterprise deployment.

Trained technicians handle hub installation, Smart Home configuration, and advanced device setup, ensuring proper placement and seamless activation from day one.

Installation services remain optional, offering care organizations flexibility based on their operational needs.

A Unified Vision for Connected, Proactive Care

With expanded engagement, enhanced Smart Home capabilities, and nationwide installation support, HomeSight continues to evolve into a connected platform for safer, more independent living at home. Care providers gain improved visibility and more timely awareness of changes in daily patterns, while clients and families benefit from greater independence and peace of mind.

Learn more at www.homesight.care or email us at homesightmarketing@vantiva.com.

###

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and flexible supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn.

Contacts

HomeSight Press RelationsImage 7 for Vantiva

press.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

Attachments