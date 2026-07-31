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WKN: A2P2HK | ISIN: FR0013505062 | Ticker-Symbol: TNM2
Stuttgart
31.07.26 | 17:33
0,088 Euro
-7,16 % -0,007
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VANTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VANTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0890,10517:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 17:34 Uhr
130 Leser
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Vantiva - Notification of availability of the financial interim report for the half-year ended June 30, 2026

Press Release

Notification of availability of the financial interim report
for the half-year ended June 30, 2026

Paris - July 31, 2026- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity,

In accordance with Article 221-4-V of the general regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Vantiva announces that its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2026 is available to the public and has been filed with the AMF on July 31, 2026.

This document may be viewed on the Company's website www.vantiva.com/en under the heading "Regulated information".

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and flexible supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Vantiva Press RelationsImage 7 for Vantiva
press.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

Attachment

  • VANTIVA Notification of availability of the financial interim report S1 202

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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