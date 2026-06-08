

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Aker BP ASA (AKRBP.OL) Monday announced the completion of redetermination process for the Johan Sverdrup Unit. Following the process, the company's ownership interest in the unit will be increased to 31.7163 percent from 31.5733 percent previously.



Johan Sverdrup, a producing oil fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, is operated by energy major Equinor ASA (EQNR, EQNR.OL).



Aker BP said the increased ownership interest will reflect in its accounts for the third quarter.



In addition, Aker BP expects to receive an additional 2.2 million barrels of Oil equivalent for the next two years. The firm will pay approximately 300 million Norwegian Kronor before tax, which reflects allocation of historic investments.



The redetermination, which was initiated in January 2025, does not affect ongoing operations at the Johan Sverdrup field, the firm noted.



On the Oslo Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 0.26 percent higher at 349.10 Norwegian Kronor.



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