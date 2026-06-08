Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Releases 2026 Mid-Year CEO Letter to Shareholders

Building the Olfactory Layer of Physical AI

Highlighting Progress Across Semiconductor Manufacturing, Healthcare Infrastructure and Physical AI Applications

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-powered scent digitization and Smell AI technologies, today released its 2026 Mid-Year Letter to Shareholders from Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Eddy Tsai.

2026 First Half Highlights

Commercial Momentum

Reported 499% year-over-year revenue growth during fiscal year 2025.

Continued transforming Ainos from a biotechnology-focused company into a technology platform company centered on Smell AI and Environmental Intelligence.

Updated the Company's industry classification to better reflect its technology-focused business model and long-term strategy.

Semiconductor Industry Expansion

Advanced commercial deployments, validation programs and proof-of-concept initiatives across semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging environments.

Continued collaboration with one of the world's leading advanced semiconductor manufacturers and multiple strategic industry partners.

Expanded industrial-scale Smell AI datasets supporting environmental intelligence and safety monitoring applications.

Healthcare Infrastructure

Expanded Smell AI beyond industrial environments into healthcare settings.

Initiated collaborative research programs with National Taiwan University Hospital and MacKay Memorial Hospital.

Advanced applications including emergency department congestion monitoring, respiratory infection risk assessment, environmental intelligence and healthcare facility safety management.

Looking Ahead

During the second half of 2026, Ainos plans to focus on:

Scaling commercial deployments.

Expanding semiconductor industry adoption.

Growing global Smell AI datasets.

Advancing Smell Language Model development.

Building foundational olfactory infrastructure for Physical AI.

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders, Partners and Supporters,

Many people still describe Ainos as an electronic nose company, a sensor company or even a biotechnology company. While each description contains elements of truth, none fully captures what we are building.

We believe the world is entering the next stage of artificial intelligence: Physical AI.

AI can already see.

AI can already understand language.

AI can already reason.

Yet one important capability remains largely absent: smell.

Humans continuously use scent to understand their surroundings, identify risks, detect abnormalities and interpret environmental changes. Despite decades of technological progress, scent remains one of the last major categories of real-world information that has not yet been fully digitized.

That is the challenge Ainos was created to address.

We believe the next wave of AI will move beyond digital intelligence and into real-world intelligence.

If vision is AI's eyes,

if voice is AI's ears,

and if reasoning is AI's brain,

then smell may become one of the most important missing senses of Physical AI.

Our mission is not simply to build an electronic nose. Our mission is to build Smell AI, Smell Data and Smell Infrastructure. We believe these capabilities can enable scent to become machine-readable, analyzable and scalable.

From Validation to Real-World Deployment

During the first half of 2026, Ainos continued advancing the commercialization of AI Nose and Smell AI technologies.

In the semiconductor industry, we expanded deployment and validation initiatives with leading advanced semiconductor manufacturers, advanced packaging leaders and strategic industry partners. These efforts are helping establish some of the earliest industrial-scale Smell AI data networks.

In healthcare, Ainos expanded Smell AI into clinical environments through collaborative research programs with National Taiwan University Hospital and MacKay Memorial Hospital. These initiatives focus on emergency department congestion monitoring, respiratory infection risk assessment, environmental awareness and healthcare facility safety management.

Together, these programs demonstrate how Smell AI can move beyond the laboratory and into real-world environments.

At the same time, we continue exploring opportunities in robotics and Physical AI systems. As intelligent machines move further into real-world environments, they will require more than vision, language and reasoning. They will require environmental awareness.

In many situations, scent may provide one of the earliest signals of change.

Building Long-Term Value

We believe Ainos is evolving from a hardware company into a data and intelligence platform. We are building the long-term foundation of a platform that includes:

Smell ID.

Smell Datasets.

Smell Language Models.

Smell Foundation Models.

Global Smell Intelligence Networks.

Just as the value of leading technology companies extends far beyond their original products, we believe the long-term opportunity for Ainos extends beyond electronic nose devices.

When people think about Smell AI, Digital Smell, Machine Olfaction and Physical AI Smell Infrastructure, we hope Ainos will be among the first names that comes to mind.

Looking Forward

The first half of 2026 was about proving that Smell AI could move beyond the laboratory and into the real world.

The second half of 2026 will be about scaling that vision.

We believe the future of Physical AI will require environmental awareness. We believe scent represents one of the earliest signals of change in the physical world. Ainos is building the infrastructure designed to help machines understand those signals.

We are building the olfactory layer of Physical AI.

On behalf of the entire Ainos team, I would like to thank our shareholders, customers, partners and employees for their continued trust and support.

We remain committed to creating long-term value and advancing the future of Smell AI.

Sincerely,

Eddy Tsai

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Ainos, Inc.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com . Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, ( @AinosInc ) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date. Visit media room https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

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