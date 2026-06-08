Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces 2025 Financial Data and Other Highlights

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based operator and franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, today announced financial data for the year 2025 and other highlights.

2025 Financial Highlights versus 2024:

Net Income before taxes in 2025 was $1,590,696 versus a net loss of $(160,532) in 2024 - Net Income before taxes is a significant measure due to the company's $3.1 million deferred tax credit whereby the company will not pay taxes for the next several years

Net Income after accrued taxes in 2025 was $1,173,224 or $.05 per share versus a net loss of $(3,174) in 2024.

Comparing positively against market trends and economic conditions, the company's Craft Pizza & Pub restaurants had full year same store sales increase of 2.3% - the company implemented no menu price increases on food products in 2025

Despite supply chain and labor pricing pressures, a company focus on sales mix and systems management resulted in a decrease in cost of sales of .5 percentage points and in labor cost of .7 percentage points, with overall margin increasing from 9.2% in 2024 to 10.1% in 2025

The total revenue from the company's franchised Pizza Program for Convenience Stores segment increased significantly by approximately $673,000 or 12.1% - which includes a reduction in 4 th quarter 2025 revenue of approximately $230k to create what management considers to be a very generous allowance for potential uncollectable receivables

The company's rapid franchise growth continued in 2025 with the opening of approximately 60 new franchised Pizza Program units for the year - the company anticipates opening 60-70 new units again in 2026

Margin contribution in the franchise segment increased from 69.3% in 2024 to 72.5% in 2025 - the company's current infrastructure requires only modest additional overhead to support anticipated current growth

General and Administrative Expenses remained under tight control, decreasing approximately 12.7% from approximately $2.7 million in 2024 to $2.3 million in 2025

Interest Expense decreased from approximately $1.6 million in 2024 to approximately $1.3 million in 2025 - the decrease is a result of principal reductions at the current rate of approximately $92k per month and the negotiated extension of the company's Loan Payable which reduced interest to SOFR plus 9% with no PIK

On advice of outside professional experts, the company recorded a warrant valuation gain of approximately $300k in the 3rd quarter of 2025 - on advice of the same outside professional experts, the company recorded a warrant valuation loss of approximately $300k in the 4th quarter of 2025, creating a net wash for the year

Subsequent to December 31, 2025, the company entered into an arrangement relating to the anticipated refinancing of its loan with Corbel Capital Partners SBIC, L.P. As part of the payoff agreement with Corbel, the company negotiated to purchase all of Corbel's outstanding warrants for $500,000. The company's purchase of Corbel's warrants, and their cancellation, will be effective upon satisfaction of the conditions specified in the agreement, including repayment of the remaining loan balance, accrued interest, and other associated fees and costs. If the conditions are not satisfied within the time period specified in the agreement, the payoff agreement may terminate, and the existing financing arrangements will remain outstanding in accordance with their terms. The company is actively pursuing the closing of a replacement financing package that will repay the remaining Corbel loan, repay the outstanding subordinated notes, and fund the purchase and cancellation of the Corbel warrants.

The company currently anticipates filing its 2026 1st quarter 10-Q within a few days after this press release and will schedule a conference call for those who would like to participate at that time. This conference call timing will allow and facilitate discussions on the 1st quarter of 2026 and other current events in addition to the 2025 results.

The statements concerning the company's future reporting, revenues, profitability, financial resources, financing efforts, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to, competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, the company's ability to service its loan and refinance the Senior Note before its maturity in 2026 or before the expiration of the negotiated payoff agreement, the emergence or spread of human or animal pandemics (such as COVID-19 or the Avian Influenza), non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the Development Agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, general economic conditions and national or international events (including wars and energy shortages), changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees, inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in the 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, or if certain parties (acting individually or as a group) seek to interfere in the company's business relationships, the company's business could be adversely impacted.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

December 31, Assets 2024 2025 Current assets:



Cash $ 710,227 $ 533,670 Employee Retention Tax Credit receivable 507,726 527,948 Accounts receivable - net 586,554 741,539 Inventories 986,975 965,212 Prepaid expenses 194,902 478,262 Total current assets 2,986,384 3,246,631

Property and equipment: Equipment 4,349,205 4,463,379 Leasehold improvements 3,142,591 3,175,507

7,491,796 7,638,886 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,583,276 3,979,112 Net property and equipment 3,908,520 3,659,774 Deferred tax asset 3,532,199 3,114,727 Deferred contract costs 1,604,952 1,699,935 Goodwill 278,466 278,466 Operating lease right of use assets 4,154,804 3,332,195 Other assets 303,922 562,756 Total assets $ 16,769,247 $ 15,894,484 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 840,848 $ 702,207 Current portion of operating lease liability 870,140 950,409 Current portion of Corbel loan payable 1,066,668 5,470,824 Convertible subordinated notes 0 575,000 Warrant liability 538,822 500,000 Total current liabilities 3,316,478 8,198,440

Long-term obligations: Loan payable to Corbel net of current portion 5,551,738 - Convertible notes payable 575,000 - Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion 3,505,718 2,564,162 Deferred contract income 1,604,952 1,699,934 Total long-term liabilities 11,237,408 4,264,096 Total liabilities $ 14,553,886 $ 12,462,536 See Note 12 regarding Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common Stock - no par value (40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,215,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025) 24,867,778 24,911,141 Accumulated deficit (22,652,417 ) (21,479,193 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,215,361 3,431,948 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,769,247 $ 15,894,484

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Year Ended December 31,

2024 2025





Restaurant revenue - company-owned restaurants $ 8,577,148 $ 8,771,389 Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional 953,574 1,205,657 Franchising revenue 5,540,968 6,213,917 Administrative fees and other 77,910 270,496 Total revenue 15,149,600 16,461,459 Operating expenses: Restaurant expenses - company-owned restaurants 7,793,798 7,884,994 Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional 1,000,646 1,262,804 Franchising expenses 1,703,136 1,709,258 Total operating expenses 10,497,580 10,857,056

Depreciation and amortization 499,648 392,948 General and administrative 2,677,334 2,336,422 Cost of new warrants issued - 469,542 Total expenses 13,674,562 14,055,968 Operating income 1,475,038 2,405,491

Interest expense 1,637,398 1,336,773 Net change in warrant-related earnings effect (1,828 ) (521,978 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes (160,532 ) 1,590,696 Income tax (benefit) expense (157,358 ) 417,472 Net (loss) income $ (3,174 ) $ 1,173,224

Income per share - basic: Net income $ .00 $ .05 Number of common shares outstanding 22,215,512 22,215,512

Diluted (loss) income per share: Net (loss) income $ .00 $ .04 Number of diluted common shares outstanding 23,910,256 32,079,346

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO (smobley@nobleromans.com)

For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman (pmobley@nobleromans.com)

Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341 (mike.cole@armaadvisoryservices.com)

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/noble-romans-announces-2025-financial-data-and-other-highlights-1173797