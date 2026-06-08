CopAur Minerals Inc.: Emerging Growth Research Raises Price Target on CopAur Minerals to C$0.37 Following Positive Kinsley Mountain PEA and 52% Resource Expansion

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its updated Flash Report on CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CPAU), maintaining its Buy rating and increasing its 12-month price target to C$0.37 per share (US$0.26), representing approximately 164% upside from the Company's recent share price of C$0.14.

The updated report follows CopAur's announcement of a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada. The results represent a significant milestone in the project's advancement from exploration toward development and provide the first formal economic assessment of a potential mine restart.

Key Highlights from the Flash Report

Maiden PEA Demonstrates Strong Project Economics

The PEA outlines a restart scenario for Kinsley Mountain as an open-pit heap leach operation with anticipated production beginning in 2028, subject to permitting and regulatory approvals. Using a base-case gold price of US$3,200 per ounce, the project generates a post-tax NPV5% of US$35 million, an IRR of 19.7%, and a payback period of approximately 2.5 years.

Attractive Production Profile and Operating Margins

The PEA forecasts average annual gold production of approximately 30,500 ounces over the project's four-year mine life. Pre-production capital expenditures are estimated at US$81.8 million, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) are projected at US$1,861 per ounce.

Updated Resource Estimate Expands Indicated Gold Resources by 52%

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate increased Kinsley's Indicated Resource to 742,000 ounces of gold grading 1.11 g/t Au, representing a 52% increase in contained ounces compared to the previous estimate. The project also hosts an additional 69,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.

Major De-Risking Event Advances Kinsley Toward Development

According to Emerging Growth Research, the completion of the PEA represents a significant de-risking milestone for CopAur. The combination of resource growth, demonstrated project economics, and a viable development pathway transforms Kinsley from a primarily exploration-stage asset into a potentially financeable Nevada gold development project.

Compelling Relative Valuation

Following the updated resource estimate, CopAur now controls approximately 811,000 gold-equivalent ounces. The Company currently trades at approximately C$20 per ounce of resource, compared to a peer group average of approximately C$51 per ounce. Applying the peer-group multiple supports a revised 12-month target price of C$0.37 per share.

For a copy of the full Initiation Report, please visit:

copaur-minerals-flash-report-6826.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/copaf/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CPAU) is a gold-focused exploration and development company advancing the 100%-owned Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada.



About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm focused on providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. The firm delivers research designed to enhance transparency, improve investor understanding, and broaden market awareness.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, development plans, project economics, mineral resources, permitting timelines, and financial projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.





SOURCE: CopAur Minerals Inc.

CopAur Minerals Flash Report 6.8.26

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/emerging-growth-research-raises-price-target-on-copaur-minerals-to-c0.37-followin-1173800