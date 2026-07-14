Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company" or "CopAur") is pleased to announce that the Technical Report for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") for its 100%-owned Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Mountain Gold Project", "Kinsley" or the "Project") in eastern Nevada, 80 km south of West Wendover, has been filed on SEDAR+.

The full report can also be viewed on CopAur's website:

CopAur_KinsleyMountainGoldProject_PreliminaryEconomicAssessment

As previously reported:

CopAur Delivers Preliminary Economic Assessment and a 52% Mineral Resource Estimate Growth for the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project - CopAur Minerals Inc.

At a long-term Consensus Gold Price of US$4,000/oz Au, the Project yields a post-tax NPV (5%) of US$104 million, a post-tax IRR of 49%, and a post-tax payback period of 1.8 years. The PEA also reports a 52% growth over the previous Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") to 742,000 Indicated ounces at 1.11 grams-per-tonne gold and 69,000 Inferred ounces at 1.98 g/t Au, which includes 384,000 Indicated ounces at 5.32 g/t Au within the high-grade Secret Canyon zone.

"The PEA demonstrates the compelling economic potential for a restart of Kinsley, and we look forward to continuing our permitting efforts based on the findings of the PEA. The updated MRE and geological model will further define future drill programs to quantify the near-surface oxide mineralization that remains open to the north of the existing open pit which will provide opportunities to significantly extend the overall mine life through future exploration success," commented Andrew Neale.

CopAur retained Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") and APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") to complete the PEA and prepare the technical report in compliance with the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

ImpactDeck Engagement: Further to the news release dated March 27, 2026:

CopAur Minerals to Provide Kinsley Mountain Update at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 2nd, 3:40 - 3:50 pm Eastern Time - CopAur Minerals Inc.

CopAur Minerals Inc. continues to engage the services of ImpactDeck, a leading investor relations firm led by James McFarland, based in Montreal, Quebec.

To further clarify, the contract is between CopAur Minerals (the Issuer) and ImpactDeck, (the Service Provider). The only relationship between CopAur Minerals and ImpactDeck and/or James McFarland is as per the terms of the agreement, nominally that CopAur will pay ImpactDeck a cash consideration of CDN$5,000 per month, commencing April 1, 2026, for an initial six-month period, ending October 1st, 2026. There is an option to continue this services agreement on a month-to-month basis thereafter. There is no additional relationship between CopAur and ImpactDeck and/or James McFarland.

Qualified Persons

The engineering and financial information as it relates to the PEA results contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Todd Harvey, PhD, Queens University, Kingston, Ontario, a Qualified Person under the Society of Mining Engineers (SEM) Registered Member accreditation, President of Process Engineering for GRE, of Golden, Colorado, and "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The scientific and technical information as it relates to geology & mineralization contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About CopAur

CopAur is an exploration and mine development company focused on advancing gold projects in Nevada. The Company is backed by an experienced team of resource professionals advancing its portfolio, including its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold system located approximately 80 km south of West Wendover, Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, expectations, estimates, projections and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the results summary of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), including estimated production, operating costs and capital costs, project economics, net present value, internal rate of return, estimated taxes, mine life, estimated production, processing recoveries, strip ratio, ore grade and future development potential of the Kinsely Project and involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions and expectations on the date of this news release, including but not limited to assumptions regarding commodity prices, exchange rates, capital, operating costs, various other costs, the availability of financing, permitting, construction timelines, labour and equipment availability, geological interpretations, mineral resource estimates, and general business and economic conditions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements or that such statements will prove to be accurate.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and is only based on mineral resources and does not include any mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA can or will be realized.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305085

Source: CopAur Minerals Inc.