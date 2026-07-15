Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Andrew Neale, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the Company's real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday July 16, 2026. This live, interactive online event will present the results of the recently completed Kinsley Mountain Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

CopAur Minerals will be presenting at 3:25 pm Eastern time for 10 minutes. Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1764180&tp_key=8f1191cdb2&sti=cpau

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference, with this link to be released after the event.

About CopAur

CopAur is an exploration and mine development company focused on advancing gold projects in Nevada. The Company is backed by an experienced team of resource professionals advancing its portfolio, including its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold system located approximately 80 km south of West Wendover, Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305237

Source: CopAur Minerals Inc.