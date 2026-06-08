Bittium Oyj: Bittium closes software maintenance deal for Estonian Defence Forces' tactical communications system

Bittium Corporation

Press Release

Bittium closes software maintenance deal for Estonian Defence Forces' tactical communications system

Bittium Corporation press release on June 8, 2026, at 3.45 pm (CEST +1)

Bittium continues to support the Estonian Defence Forces' tactical communications system by providing software maintenance as part of its life cycle services. The services are delivered under a Framework Agreement between Bittium's Estonian partner, who acts as the system integrator, and the Estonian Defence Forces, covering the period from 2026 to 2030. This continues the long-term collaboration in developing and maintaining modern tactical communications capabilities for the Estonian Land Forces. The value of the software maintenance deliveries is approximately EUR 3.3 million.

Bittium has previously supplied the Estonian Defence Forces with a tactical communications system based on the Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system and Bittium Tough VoIP products. The system provides secure, high-performance broadband communications for mobile troops, enabling reliable voice and data to support situational awareness across the battlespace. It enhances operational effectiveness by ensuring resilient communications in demanding and dynamic environments.

In modern communications systems, software plays a central role. Through software maintenance services, Bittium ensures that the system remains up to date against evolving operational requirements and emerging threats. Regular updates and performance enhancements enable the Estonian Defence Forces to maintain mission readiness and maximize the lifecycle value of the system. The services are part of Bittium's broader life cycle services offering, which covers support and maintenance of both hardware and software throughout their operational lifetime.

"Our long-term cooperation with the Estonian Defence Forces demonstrates the importance of continuously developing tactical communications capabilities together with the customer," said Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President of Bittium's Defence & Security business segment. "Software maintenance plays a key role in ensuring that these systems evolve in line with operational requirements and remain secure, reliable, and mission-ready throughout their lifecycle."



Further information:

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defence(a)bittium.com



Distribution:

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About Bittium Defence & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defence & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defence forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO RESTRICTED levels.

In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defence & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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