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WKN: 916295 | ISIN: FI0009007264 | Ticker-Symbol: JOT
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 10:15
30,800 Euro
+10,59 % +2,950
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BITTIUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BITTIUM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,05031,15010:39
31,05031,15010:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BITTIUM
BITTIUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BITTIUM OYJ30,800+10,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.