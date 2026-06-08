VCI Global Limited: V Gallant's Fintech Partner Credilab Secures Full Online Lending Approval in Malaysia, Advancing Revenue-Share AI Lending Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V Gallant Limited ("V Gallant", or the "Company"), the AI and technology infrastructure arm of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global"), today announced that its fintech partner, Credilab Sdn Bhd ("Credilab") has received approval to operate as a fully online lending platform in Malaysia.

The approval advances the commercialization of V Gallant's AI-powered lending infrastructure through an exclusive fintech AI automation partnership established earlier this quarter. Under the partnership, V Gallant will provide AI infrastructure, intelligent workflow automation, and operating-system capabilities to support Credilab's digital lending operations.

The collaboration includes a revenue-share arrangement that aligns V Gallant's participation with platform activity and utilization, subject to applicable commercial terms, regulatory requirements, and compliance obligations.

Prior to receiving its full online lending approval, Credilab had already established an operating lending business, including a loan portfolio of approximately US$37.1 million (RM150.9 million). Management believes the approval enables Credilab to pursue a more scalable digital-first lending model supported by V Gallant's AI automation infrastructure.

Upon launch, the platform aims to provide eligible borrowers with a streamlined lending experience, with loan approval and disbursement targeted in as little as five minutes, subject to identity verification, underwriting, risk assessment, compliance reviews, banking infrastructure, and applicable regulatory requirements.

The initiative also reflects VCI Global's broader OPC (One Person Company) strategy, which leverages AI agents, workflow automation, and digital infrastructure to help organizations operate more efficiently while maintaining appropriate governance, compliance oversight, and risk controls.

According to Cognitive Market Research, the global Digital Lending Platform market is projected to reach approximately US$12.8 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 25.5% from 2025 to 2033. Management believes growing adoption of digital payments, mobile-first financial services, embedded finance solutions and AI-enabled credit technologies continues to drive the evolution of digital lending across Southeast Asia.

"Credilab's full online lending approval is an important milestone that enables the next phase of our collaboration," said Audrey Liu, Chief Executive Officer of V Gallant Limited. "With the regulatory approval now in place, we are positioned to deploy our AI infrastructure and automation capabilities to support key lending functions, including customer onboarding, underwriting support, workflow automation, servicing, and portfolio management."

"This partnership represents a practical application of our AI technology within a regulated financial services environment," management added. "Through the revenue-share structure, we can align our technology participation with platform activity while demonstrating how AI-driven automation can help improve operational efficiency, accelerate processing workflows, and enhance the overall borrower experience."

Following launch in Malaysia, Credilab intends to evaluate additional product offerings and market opportunities, while V Gallant intends to explore broader applications of its AI infrastructure across selected industries and Southeast Asian markets, subject to regulatory requirements, commercial arrangements, and market conditions.

About V Gallant Limited

V Gallant Limited is a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a Malaysian-based provider of AI infrastructure, GPU-as-a-Service, and cybersecurity solutions. As an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and solutions company, V Gallant is dedicated to making advanced AI usable, scalable, and accessible for individuals, startups, and enterprises. At the heart of its mission is lowering technical and cost barriers that hinder broad AI adoption and deployment.

The company's ecosystem combines privacy-first analytics with flexible compute resources and hands-on engineering services. Key offerings include Intelli-X, a scalable analytics and intelligent insights platform; Compute-X, which delivers pre-configured GPU servers with flexible rent-to-own options; and the GPU Lounge, a collaborative workspace providing on-demand access to cutting-edge compute infrastructure. In addition, V Gallant's in-house consultancy team partners with clients to design, develop, and deploy tailored AI solutions backed by local engineering support.

Serving business and community needs across Malaysia and beyond, V Gallant democratises AI adoption through integrated infrastructure, shared resources, and innovative solutions that scale with organisational ambitions.

For more information, kindly visit: https://vgallant.ai/.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global's centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global's platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global's platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

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