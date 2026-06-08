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WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 17:07
75,40 Euro
-0,53 % -0,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,1075,3018:29
75,1075,3018:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Halts Jiade Limited

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market- (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading is halted in JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) for additional information requested from the company. Nasdaq halted JDZG at 17:15:41 on June 4, 2026; the last closing price of the company's Class A ordinary shares was $50.

Trading will remain halted until JIADE LIMITED has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com-

Nasdaq Contact:

Nasdaq MarketWatch
nasdaqmarketwatch@nasdaq.com

NDAQO


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.