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WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 14:05
82,80 Euro
+0,36 % +0,30
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,6083,3014:47
82,9083,5014:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Jiade Limited - Class A Ordinary Shares

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in Jiade Limited - Class A Ordinary Shares (Nasdaq: JDZG) at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2026. Trading in the company's ordinary shares was halted on June 4, 2026 at 17:15:41 Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com-

Nasdaq Contact:

Nasdaq MarketWatch
dl-NasdaqMarketWatch@nasdaq.com

NDAQO


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.