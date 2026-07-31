Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Inno Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in Inno Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: INHD) at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2026. Trading in the company's ordinary shares was halted on June 8, 2026 at 17:18:58 Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq Web site.

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Nasdaq Contact:

Nasdaq MarketWatch

dl-NasdaqMarketWatch@nasdaq.com

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