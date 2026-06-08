OXURION: Oxurion launches a software-driven growth strategy with Exagis

Key Highlights

Under Oxurion's ownership, Exagis has evolved from an internal eCRF solution into a broader Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) serving external customers

Exagis has already supported more than 25 clinical projects involving over 16,000 patients, 600 clinical sites and 18 sponsors

The platform is now commercializing, separately identified and priced within customer engagements, generating software revenues

Exagis is now expanding into a broader software ecosystem supporting multiple stages of the clinical development process

Each new study, customer and acquisition contributes operational expertise, workflows and proprietary metadata that continuously strengthen the platform

Exagis is designed to become the technology backbone of Oxurion

Leuven, BELGIUM - June 8, 2026 -8:30 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today announced the launch of a software-driven growth strategy centered on Exagis, its proprietary clinical research platform developed within its subsidiary Axiodis CRO.

Already used across more than 16,000 patients, 600 clinical sites and 18 sponsors, Exagis is progressively evolving from an internal operational tool into a commercial software platform serving the broader clinical development market.

This initiative represents a key step in Oxurion's transformation toward a more scalable and technology-driven business model, combining clinical operations expertise, software development and proprietary operational data.

From clinical operations to software

Initially developed to support clinical trial data collection, Exagis has progressively evolved into a broader Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) designed to address the growing complexity of modern clinical studies.

Exagis has been built and refined through years of real-world clinical operations. Since 2017, the platform has supported more than 25 clinical projects involving over 16,000 patients, more than 600 clinical sites and 18 sponsors.

Over recent months, Oxurion has accelerated the commercialization of Exagis as a standalone software solution. The platform is now separately identified and priced within customer engagements, reflecting its growing strategic importance within the Group and generating software revenues.

Developed by clinical operations professionals for operational users, Exagis places a strong emphasis on usability, regulatory compliance and productivity. Its design has been shaped directly by the practical needs and workflows encountered in day-to-day clinical research operations.

A platform strengthened by every study

A key differentiating factor of Exagis is its continuous exposure to real-world clinical operations through Axiodis.

The platform captures and structures proprietary operational workflows, metadata and process knowledge generated through ongoing studies. As new customers, projects and future acquisitions are integrated, Exagis continuously accumulates additional operational intelligence that can be leveraged to improve efficiency, automation and decision-making.

Oxurion's technology strategy also includes the progressive integration of targeted artificial intelligence capabilities focused on practical operational benefits, including study design support, data standardization, quality controls and regulatory workflows.

By combining software, operational expertise and proprietary operational data, Oxurion believes Exagis can establish an increasingly differentiated and scalable position within the clinical research technology ecosystem.

Next Development Milestone

The next development milestone for Exagis is the deployment of its first electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) module, expected in July 2026. The module is designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies securely manage and organize clinical trial documentation and represents the first step in Exagis' expansion into a broader modular eClinical software platform.

Future developments are expected to include additional capabilities such as study randomization enhancement, clinical supply management and advanced data management functionalities.

A central pillar of Oxurion's growth strategy

Exagis is designed to become the common technology backbone of Oxurion's clinical research activities, supporting both current operations and future acquisitions.

Its deployment across the Group is expected to facilitate operational standardization, accelerate integration and create increasing synergies between software and services.

By progressively expanding the role of Exagis within its business model, Oxurion aims to increase the contribution of technology-driven revenues while strengthening the long-term strategic value of its software ecosystem.

About Oxurion

Oxurion is building a technology-enabled clinical research and software platform. The Company combines clinical operations expertise, software innovation and proprietary operational data to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sponsors. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

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