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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 08:23
5,450 Euro
-3,54 % -0,200
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STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
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5,5505,60022:53
5,5005,65022:00
ACCESS Newswire
08.06.2026 22:14 Uhr
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Stagwell Announces June Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Stagwell?Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference in June 2026.

On June 10, management will participate in Rosenblatt's 6th Annual Age of AI Tech Summit, where they will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day and take part in a virtual fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET. Register here.

Visit?stagwellglobal.com/investors?to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to?ir@stagwellglobal.com?with questions.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at?www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
IR@stagwellglobal.com

Press Contact:
Lena Petersen
PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-announces-june-investor-conference-schedule-1174158

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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