Stagwell Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Q2 YoY Revenue Growth of 11% to $786 million; Q2 YoY Net Revenue Growth of 6% to $632 million

Q2 YoY Digital Transformation Organic Net Revenue Growth of 18%; Two-Year Digital Transformation Organic Net Revenue Growth Stack of 29%

Q2 EPS of $(0.03); Q2 Adjusted EPS Growth YoY of 39% to $0.25

Q2 Net Loss Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $8 million; Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Growth YoY of 15% to $109 million

Record Net New Business of $171 million in Q2; LTM Net New Business of $540 million

Raise Full-Year 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance to $1.03 to $1.17

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / (NASDAQ:STGW) - Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS:

Q2 Revenue of $786 million, an increase of 11% versus the prior year period; YTD Revenue of $1,490 million, an increase of 10%;

Q2 Revenue increased 10% organically versus the prior year period; YTD Revenue increased 8% organically;

Q2 Net Revenue of $632 million, an increase of 6% versus the prior year period; YTD Net Revenue of $1,216 million, an increase of 5%;

Q2 Net Revenue increased 5% organically versus the prior year period; YTD Net Revenue increased 3% organically;

Q2 Digital Transformation Net Revenue of $107 million, an organic increase of 18% versus the prior year period;

Two-Year Net Revenue Growth Stack for Digital Transformation of 34%, Two-Year Organic Net Revenue Growth Stack for Digital Transformation of 29%;

Q2 Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $8 million versus $5 million in the prior year period; YTD Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $21 million versus $8 million in the prior year period;

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $109 million, an increase of 15% versus the prior year period; YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $198 million an increase of 12%;

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16%;

Q2 Loss Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.03) versus $(0.02); YTD Loss Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.08) versus $(0.06) in the prior year period;

Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.25 versus $0.18; YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.42 versus $0.30 in the prior year period;

YTD Net Cash provided by Operating Activities of $64 million versus $55 million in the prior year period;

Net new business of $171 million in the second quarter, last twelve-month net new business of $540 million

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for explanations and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

"Our second quarter results demonstrate Stagwell is thriving in today's AI era. Stagwell's unique combination of software, services and engineers is being embraced by the industry leading to another record-breaking Net New Business quarter of $171 million, highlighted by recent wins with IBM, Adobe, Mondelez and Heineken," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "Our organic net revenue growth continues to accelerate, led by 18% growth in our Digital Transformation segment, and 12% growth in Communications as the political cycle starts to ramp up. Strong growth, combined with proactive cost management and share repurchases, means we are raising our adjusted EPS outlook for the year today, and we expect to deliver double-digit growth in the second half, the lions' share of which will be organic."

Ryan Greene, Chief Financial Officer, added: "This was Stagwell's biggest ever second quarter. As we grew our top-line, we controlled costs to expand adjusted EBITDA 15% year-over-year to $109 million. These strong results, combined with continued share repurchases, resulted in 39% growth in adjusted EPS to $0.25. We are firmly on course to deliver on our full-year outlook, including our raised adjusted EPS guidance."

Financial Outlook

2026 financial guidance is updated as follows:

Adjusted EPS guidance is raised to $1.03 - $1.17 (from $0.98 - $1.12)

Total Net Revenue growth of 8% to 12% is reiterated

Adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $525 million is reiterated

Free Cash Flow Conversion of 50% to 60% is reiterated

Guidance includes anticipated impact from acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2026 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. The video webcast will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zd4zz6jw/. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

Ben Allanson

IR@stagwellglobal.com

For Press:

Lena Petersen

PR@stagwellglobal.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Net Revenue: "Organic net revenue growth" and "Organic net revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's current period reported revenue as the impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present an amount equal to the entity's current year net revenue for the same period during which we didn't own the entity in the prior year as the impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders excluding non-operating income or expense, income tax expense or benefit, equity in income or loss of non-consolidated entities and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interest holders to achieve Operating income (loss), plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, impairment and other losses, and other items. Other items primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation costs, working capital administrative fees and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for our reportable segments is reconciled to Operating income (loss), as Net income (loss) is not relevant for reportable segment financial metric.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS: is defined as Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common and Class C shareholders, divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted Net Income represents net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common and Class C shareholders, excluding amortization, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items (as defined above), allocated between the two share classes based on their respective income allocation percentages using a normalized effective tax rate. The diluted weighted average shares outstanding includes the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding plus Class C common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Class C Common Stock") as if converted to shares of Class A Common Stock if not included because they were anti-dilutive.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as consolidated net cash flow from operations less cash outflow from capital expenditures and capitalized software, excluding material nonrecurring capital purchases. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated and actual operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "ability," "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "better," "build," "consider," "continue," "could," "develop," "depend," "drive," "enhance," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "future," "grow," "guidance," "improve," "intend," "likely," "maintain," "may," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions, including the effect of changing tariffs and other trade policies, inflation and other macroeconomic factors that could affect the Company or its clients;

demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests, deferred acquisition consideration and profit interests;

the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively;

the Company's ability to identify and complete acquisitions or other strategic transactions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses into the Company's operations, retain key employees, and realize cost savings, synergies and other related anticipated benefits within the expected time period;

the Company's ability to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;

the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

the Company's use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;

adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that recent or future changes in tax laws, potential changes to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations that may result in increased tax costs;

adverse tax consequences in connection with the business combination that formed the Company in August 2021, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");

the Company's ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company's internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;

the Company's ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;

the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other economic and geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts in Iran and the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorist activities, natural disasters, public health events, and tariff and trade policies;

stock price volatility; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, the additional risk factors outlined under the caption "Risk Factors" in this Form 10-K, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SCHEDULE 1

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 786,307 $ 706,818 $ 1,490,450 $ 1,358,558 Operating expenses Cost of services 517,064 459,216 976,595 871,303 Office and general expenses 213,742 183,061 404,381 362,423 Depreciation and amortization 43,955 41,369 88,286 83,375 774,761 683,646 1,469,262 1,317,101 Operating Income 11,546 23,172 21,188 41,457 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (22,328 ) (23,455 ) (45,594 ) (46,811 ) Foreign exchange, net 605 (1,338 ) (2,416 ) (118 ) Other, net 937 (360 ) 868 (111 ) (20,786 ) (25,153 ) (47,142 ) (47,040 ) Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates (9,240 ) (1,981 ) (25,954 ) (5,583 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (348 ) 2,673 (3,236 ) 4,395 Loss before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates (8,892 ) (4,654 ) (22,718 ) (9,978 ) Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates 191 20 70 19 Net loss (8,701 ) (4,634 ) (22,648 ) (9,959 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests 585 (627 ) 1,559 1,781 Net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (8,116 ) $ (5,261 ) $ (21,089 ) $ (8,178 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 245,908 260,774 248,328 186,843 Diluted 245,908 260,774 248,328 265,600

SCHEDULE 2

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands)





Net Revenue - Components of Change



Change

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Foreign Currency Net Acquisitions (Divestitures) Organic (1) Total Change Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Organic Total Marketing Services $ 235,304 $ 624 $ (2,868 ) $ 1,182 $ (1,062 ) $ 234,242 0.5 % (0.5) % Digital Transformation 91,100 (251 ) - 16,575 16,324 107,424 18.2 % 17.9 % Media & Commerce 150,964 (73 ) 2,221 1,558 3,706 154,670 1.0 % 2.5 % Communications 97,632 229 2,373 11,855 14,457 112,089 12.1 % 14.8 % The Marketing Cloud 25,272 1,072 - 1,034 2,106 27,378 4.1 % 8.3 % Corporate, eliminations and other (2,143 ) 3 - (2,080 ) (2,077 ) (4,220 ) 97.1 % 96.9 %

$ 598,129 $ 1,604 $ 1,726 $ 30,124 $ 33,454 $ 631,583 5.0 % 5.6 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue.

SCHEDULE 3

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands)





Net Revenue - Components of Change



Change

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Foreign Currency Net Acquisitions (Divestitures) Organic (1) Total Change Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Organic Total







Marketing Services $ 451,534 $ 3,263 $ (3,744 ) $ 765 $ 284 $ 451,818 0.2 % 0.1 % Digital Transformation 179,604 (385 ) 3,227 21,487 24,329 203,933 12.0 % 13.5 % Media & Commerce 297,152 2,286 4,185 542 7,013 304,165 0.2 % 2.4 % Communications 188,613 969 2,613 16,668 20,250 208,863 8.8 % 10.7 % The Marketing Cloud 49,371 2,540 - 1,966 4,506 53,877 4.0 % 9.1 % Corporate, eliminations and other (3,958 ) 1 - (2,492 ) (2,491 ) (6,449 ) 63.0 % 62.9 %

$ 1,162,316 $ 8,674 $ 6,281 $ 38,936 $ 53,891 $ 1,216,207 3.3 % 4.6 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue.

SCHEDULE 4

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



Marketing Services Digital Transformation Media & Commerce Communications The Marketing Cloud Corporate, Elimination and Other Total Revenue $ 277,256 $ 117,672 $ 179,943 $ 188,426 $ 27,380 $ (4,370 ) $ 786,307 Billable costs 43,014 10,248 25,273 76,337 2 (150 ) 154,724 Net revenue 234,242 107,424 154,670 112,089 27,378 (4,220 ) 631,583 Staff costs 131,354 67,316 98,710 61,197 18,085 7,720 384,382 Administrative costs 25,999 7,720 24,738 14,179 7,201 2,516 82,353 Unbillable and other costs, net 31,673 169 15,130 1,819 7,370 - 56,161 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 45,216 32,219 16,092 34,894 (5,278 ) (14,456 ) 108,687 Stock-based compensation 7,929 3,656 497 2,513 391 3,581 18,567 Depreciation and amortization 12,426 5,907 7,994 6,189 6,222 5,217 43,955 Deferred acquisition consideration (1,969 ) 6,949 1,537 1,760 560 - 8,837 Other items, net (1) 3,101 277 4,821 2,091 44 15,448 25,782 Operating income (loss) $ 23,729 $ 15,430 $ 1,243 $ 22,341 $ (12,495 ) $ (38,702 ) $ 11,546

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 5

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026



Marketing Services Digital Transformation Media & Commerce Communications The Marketing Cloud Corporate, eliminations and other Total Revenue $ 528,034 $ 219,138 $ 354,454 $ 341,528 $ 53,895 $ (6,599 ) $ 1,490,450 Billable costs 76,216 15,205 50,289 132,665 18 (150 ) 274,243 Net revenue 451,818 203,933 304,165 208,863 53,877 (6,449 ) 1,216,207 Staff costs 263,543 131,883 195,935 118,147 34,888 20,172 764,568 Administrative costs 48,731 14,108 47,911 26,926 12,391 6,648 156,715 Unbillable and other costs, net 49,353 292 28,812 3,843 14,252 - 96,552 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 90,191 57,650 31,507 59,947 (7,654 ) (33,269 ) 198,372 Stock-based compensation 12,932 4,693 1,641 4,910 506 8,133 32,815 Depreciation and amortization 24,908 11,755 15,909 13,047 12,950 9,717 88,286 Deferred acquisition consideration (1,969 ) 10,102 8,638 1,760 560 - 19,091 Other items, net (1) 5,924 1,620 7,980 3,504 700 17,264 36,992 Operating income (loss) $ 48,396 $ 29,480 $ (2,661 ) $ 36,726 $ (22,370 ) $ (68,383 ) $ 21,188

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 6

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Marketing Services Digital Transformation Media & Commerce Communications The Marketing Cloud Corporate, eliminations and other Total Revenue $ 275,888 $ 97,592 $ 164,025 $ 146,180 $ 25,276 $ (2,143 ) $ 706,818 Billable costs 40,584 6,492 13,061 48,548 4 - 108,689 Net revenue 235,304 91,100 150,964 97,632 25,272 (2,143 ) 598,129 Staff costs 134,397 63,537 98,038 57,311 17,136 10,851 381,270 Administrative costs 29,393 7,176 24,325 11,530 3,313 (1,299 ) 74,438 Unbillable and other costs, net 26,745 3 13,395 2,584 5,403 - 48,130 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 44,769 20,384 15,206 26,207 (580 ) (11,695 ) 94,291 Stock-based compensation 8,111 759 868 4,133 132 5,951 19,954 Depreciation and amortization 12,422 5,873 7,538 6,390 5,923 3,223 41,369 Deferred acquisition consideration (6,867 ) 2,575 2,812 (2,376 ) 636 - (3,220 ) Other items, net (1) 3,476 836 3,127 1,652 1,211 2,714 13,016 Operating income (loss) $ 27,627 $ 10,341 $ 861 $ 16,408 $ (8,482 ) $ (23,583 ) $ 23,172

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.

SCHEDULE 7

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)



Marketing Services Digital Transformation Media & Commerce Communications The Marketing Cloud Corporate, Elimination and Other Total Revenue $ 524,940 $ 188,479 $ 324,447 $ 275,268 $ 49,382 $ (3,958 ) $ 1,358,558 Billable costs 73,406 8,875 27,295 86,655 11 - 196,242 Net Revenue 451,534 179,604 297,152 188,613 49,371 (3,958 ) 1,162,316 Staff costs 262,726 122,764 192,986 115,623 34,033 21,400 749,532 Administrative costs 56,503 12,617 46,738 24,526 8,514 (1,062 ) 147,836 Unbillable and other costs, net 43,571 765 28,890 4,665 10,473 - 88,364 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 88,734 43,458 28,538 43,799 (3,649 ) (24,296 ) 176,584 Stock-based compensation 10,592 2,146 2,191 5,166 343 11,059 31,497 Depreciation and amortization 26,736 11,318 14,686 12,986 10,981 6,668 83,375 Deferred acquisition consideration (4,284 ) 5,855 1,530 (1,163 ) 1,499 - 3,437 Other items, net (1) 933 1,062 7,058 2,061 1,325 4,379 16,818 Operating income (loss) $ 54,757 $ 23,077 $ 3,073 $ 24,749 $ (17,797 ) $ (46,402 ) $ 41,457

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 8

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders and adjusted net income $ (8,116 ) $ 69,381 $ 61,265 Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding 245,908 - 245,908 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.25 Adjustments to Net income Amortization $ 38,352 Stock-based compensation 18,567 Deferred acquisition consideration 8,837 Other items, net (2) 25,782 91,538 Adjustment to GAAP income tax expense (3) (22,157 )

$ 69,381

(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

(2) Other items, net, primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation costs, working capital administrative fees, acquisition-related expense, and other non-recurring expenses.

(3) Represents the difference between the income tax benefit of $0.3 million at an effective tax rate of 3.8% on a GAAP basis and the income tax expense of $21.8 million at an effective tax rate of 26.5% on a non-GAAP basis. The difference reflects the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

SCHEDULE 9

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026



GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (21,089 ) $ 125,775 $ 104,686 Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 248,328 - 248,328 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.42 Adjustments to Net income (loss) Amortization $ 77,270 Stock-based compensation 32,815 Deferred acquisition consideration 19,091 Other items, net (2) 36,992 166,168 Adjustment to GAAP income tax expense (3) (40,393 )

$ 125,775

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

(2) Other items, net, primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation costs, working capital administrative fees, acquisition-related expense, and other non-recurring expenses.

(3) Represents the difference between the income tax benefit of $3.2 million at an effective tax rate of 12.5% on a GAAP basis and the income tax expense of $37.2 million at an effective tax rate of 26.5% on a non-GAAP basis. The difference reflects the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

SCHEDULE 10

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (5,261 ) $ 51,386 $ 46,125 Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 260,774 - 260,774 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.18 Adjustments to Net income Amortization $ 35,593 Stock-based compensation 19,954 Deferred acquisition consideration (3,220 ) Other items, net (2) 13,016 65,343 Adjustment to GAAP income tax expense (3) (13,957 )

51,386

1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

(2) Other items, net, primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation costs, working capital administrative fees, acquisition-related expense, and other non-recurring expenses.

(3) Represents the difference between the income tax expense of $2.7 million at an effective tax rate of (134.9)% on a GAAP basis and the income tax expense of $16.6 million at an effective tax rate of 26.5% on a non-GAAP basis. The difference reflects the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

SCHEDULE 11

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (8,178 ) $ 95,596 $ 87,418 Net income (loss) attributable to Class C shareholders (6,637 ) - (6,637 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income $ (14,815 ) $ 95,596 $ 80,781 Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 186,843 - 186,843 Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding 78,757 - 78,757 Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding 265,600 - 265,600 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.30 Adjustments to Net income (loss) Amortization $ 68,574 Stock-based compensation 31,497 Deferred acquisition consideration 3,437 Other items, net (2) 16,818 120,326 Adjustment to GAAP income tax expense (3) (24,730 )

$ 95,596

1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

(2) Other items, net, primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation costs, working capital administrative fees, acquisition-related expense, and other non-recurring expenses.

(3) Represents the difference between the income tax benefit of $4.4 million at an effective tax rate of (78.7)% on a GAAP basis and the income tax expense of $29.1 million at an effective tax rate of 26.5% on a non-GAAP basis. The difference reflects the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

SCHEDULE 12

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)



June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025



ASSETS



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,473 $ 104,537 Accounts receivable, net 713,100 735,752 Expenditures billable to clients 159,320 164,694 Other current assets 211,279 157,309 Total Current Assets 1,193,172 1,162,292 Fixed assets, net 71,552 73,081 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 192,880 213,576 Goodwill 1,594,881 1,595,238 Other intangible assets, net 815,270 834,248 Deferred tax assets 280,161 281,057 Other assets 51,600 55,055 Total Assets $ 4,199,516 $ 4,214,547 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS ("RNCI"), AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 515,035 $ 548,320 Accrued media 203,073 239,490 Accruals and other liabilities 299,293 291,554 Advance billings 369,465 329,815 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 53,945 55,386 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 37,784 15,446 Total Current Liabilities 1,478,595 1,480,011 Long-term debt 1,450,112 1,326,013 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 19,083 24,598 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 201,597 224,397 Deferred tax liabilities 52,777 54,726 Long-term tax receivable agreement liability 252,390 252,390 Other liabilities 38,208 51,077 Total Liabilities 3,492,762 3,413,212 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 20,313 24,968 Commitments, contingencies and guarantees Shareholders' Equity Common shares - Class A 244 252 Paid-in capital 685,139 744,463 Retained earnings 13,320 32,930 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,319 ) (19,252 ) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 669,384 758,393 Noncontrolling interests 17,057 17,974 Total Shareholders' Equity 686,441 776,367 Total liabilities, RNCI, and shareholders' equity $ 4,199,516 $ 4,214,547

SCHEDULE 13

STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $ (22,648 ) $ (9,959 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 32,815 31,497 Depreciation and amortization 88,286 83,375 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest 32,232 34,075 Lease termination gain - (3,529 ) Deferred income taxes (338 ) (1,424 ) Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration 19,091 3,437 Other, net 1,071 (7,517 ) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable 9,595 7,941 Expenditures billable to clients 5,082 27,021 Other current assets (58,849 ) (41,375 ) Accounts payable (15,944 ) 25,333 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (28,787 ) (89,393 ) Advance billings 39,278 35,765 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases (35,717 ) (40,509 ) Deferred acquisition related payments (1,450 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 63,717 54,738 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software (62,446 ) (29,241 ) Capital expenditures (21,623 ) (18,088 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,453 ) 14,172 Other (1,150 ) (1,779 ) Net cash used in investing activities (89,672 ) (34,936 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (972,100 ) (925,000 ) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,096,100 1,038,000 Shares repurchased and cancelled (87,956 ) (67,504 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests and RNCI (3,071 ) (4,761 ) Payment of deferred consideration (337 ) (16,103 ) Tax Receivables Agreement payment (2,554 ) - Debt financing and other costs - (3,570 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 30,082 21,062 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 809 9,106 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,936 49,970 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 104,537 131,339 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 109,473 $ 181,309

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-inc.-nasdaq-stgw-reports-results-for-the-three-and-six-1198670