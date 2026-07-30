Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vor China-Exportstopp: Firma könnte sich Zugriff auf 12-Mrd.-$-Chance sichern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 10:50
6,500 Euro
-7,80 % -0,550
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4507,65014:38
7,4507,60014:29
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 13:26 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Stagwell Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Q2 YoY Revenue Growth of 11% to $786 million; Q2 YoY Net Revenue Growth of 6% to $632 million

Q2 YoY Digital Transformation Organic Net Revenue Growth of 18%; Two-Year Digital Transformation Organic Net Revenue Growth Stack of 29%

Q2 EPS of $(0.03); Q2 Adjusted EPS Growth YoY of 39% to $0.25

Q2 Net Loss Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $8 million; Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Growth YoY of 15% to $109 million

Record Net New Business of $171 million in Q2; LTM Net New Business of $540 million

Raise Full-Year 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance to $1.03 to $1.17

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / (NASDAQ:STGW) - Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS:

  • Q2 Revenue of $786 million, an increase of 11% versus the prior year period; YTD Revenue of $1,490 million, an increase of 10%;

  • Q2 Revenue increased 10% organically versus the prior year period; YTD Revenue increased 8% organically;

  • Q2 Net Revenue of $632 million, an increase of 6% versus the prior year period; YTD Net Revenue of $1,216 million, an increase of 5%;

  • Q2 Net Revenue increased 5% organically versus the prior year period; YTD Net Revenue increased 3% organically;

  • Q2 Digital Transformation Net Revenue of $107 million, an organic increase of 18% versus the prior year period;

  • Two-Year Net Revenue Growth Stack for Digital Transformation of 34%, Two-Year Organic Net Revenue Growth Stack for Digital Transformation of 29%;

  • Q2 Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $8 million versus $5 million in the prior year period; YTD Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $21 million versus $8 million in the prior year period;

  • Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $109 million, an increase of 15% versus the prior year period; YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $198 million an increase of 12%;

  • Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16%;

  • Q2 Loss Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.03) versus $(0.02); YTD Loss Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.08) versus $(0.06) in the prior year period;

  • Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.25 versus $0.18; YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.42 versus $0.30 in the prior year period;

  • YTD Net Cash provided by Operating Activities of $64 million versus $55 million in the prior year period;

  • Net new business of $171 million in the second quarter, last twelve-month net new business of $540 million

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for explanations and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

"Our second quarter results demonstrate Stagwell is thriving in today's AI era. Stagwell's unique combination of software, services and engineers is being embraced by the industry leading to another record-breaking Net New Business quarter of $171 million, highlighted by recent wins with IBM, Adobe, Mondelez and Heineken," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "Our organic net revenue growth continues to accelerate, led by 18% growth in our Digital Transformation segment, and 12% growth in Communications as the political cycle starts to ramp up. Strong growth, combined with proactive cost management and share repurchases, means we are raising our adjusted EPS outlook for the year today, and we expect to deliver double-digit growth in the second half, the lions' share of which will be organic."

Ryan Greene, Chief Financial Officer, added: "This was Stagwell's biggest ever second quarter. As we grew our top-line, we controlled costs to expand adjusted EBITDA 15% year-over-year to $109 million. These strong results, combined with continued share repurchases, resulted in 39% growth in adjusted EPS to $0.25. We are firmly on course to deliver on our full-year outlook, including our raised adjusted EPS guidance."

Financial Outlook

2026 financial guidance is updated as follows:

  • Adjusted EPS guidance is raised to $1.03 - $1.17 (from $0.98 - $1.12)

  • Total Net Revenue growth of 8% to 12% is reiterated

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $525 million is reiterated

  • Free Cash Flow Conversion of 50% to 60% is reiterated

  • Guidance includes anticipated impact from acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2026 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. The video webcast will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zd4zz6jw/. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:
Ben Allanson
IR@stagwellglobal.com

For Press:
Lena Petersen
PR@stagwellglobal.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Net Revenue: "Organic net revenue growth" and "Organic net revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's current period reported revenue as the impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present an amount equal to the entity's current year net revenue for the same period during which we didn't own the entity in the prior year as the impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders excluding non-operating income or expense, income tax expense or benefit, equity in income or loss of non-consolidated entities and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interest holders to achieve Operating income (loss), plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, impairment and other losses, and other items. Other items primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation costs, working capital administrative fees and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for our reportable segments is reconciled to Operating income (loss), as Net income (loss) is not relevant for reportable segment financial metric.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS: is defined as Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common and Class C shareholders, divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted Net Income represents net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common and Class C shareholders, excluding amortization, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items (as defined above), allocated between the two share classes based on their respective income allocation percentages using a normalized effective tax rate. The diluted weighted average shares outstanding includes the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding plus Class C common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Class C Common Stock") as if converted to shares of Class A Common Stock if not included because they were anti-dilutive.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as consolidated net cash flow from operations less cash outflow from capital expenditures and capitalized software, excluding material nonrecurring capital purchases. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated and actual operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "ability," "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "better," "build," "consider," "continue," "could," "develop," "depend," "drive," "enhance," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "future," "grow," "guidance," "improve," "intend," "likely," "maintain," "may," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions, including the effect of changing tariffs and other trade policies, inflation and other macroeconomic factors that could affect the Company or its clients;

  • demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

  • inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

  • the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

  • financial failure of the Company's clients;

  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

  • the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

  • the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests, deferred acquisition consideration and profit interests;

  • the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively;

  • the Company's ability to identify and complete acquisitions or other strategic transactions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses into the Company's operations, retain key employees, and realize cost savings, synergies and other related anticipated benefits within the expected time period;

  • the Company's ability to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;

  • the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

  • the Company's use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;

  • adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that recent or future changes in tax laws, potential changes to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations that may result in increased tax costs;

  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the business combination that formed the Company in August 2021, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");

  • the Company's ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company's internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;

  • the Company's ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;

  • the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

  • economic disruptions resulting from war and other economic and geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts in Iran and the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorist activities, natural disasters, public health events, and tariff and trade policies;

  • stock price volatility; and

  • foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, the additional risk factors outlined under the caption "Risk Factors" in this Form 10-K, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SCHEDULE 1
STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

786,307

$

706,818

$

1,490,450

$

1,358,558

Operating expenses

Cost of services

517,064

459,216

976,595

871,303

Office and general expenses

213,742

183,061

404,381

362,423

Depreciation and amortization

43,955

41,369

88,286

83,375

774,761

683,646

1,469,262

1,317,101

Operating Income

11,546

23,172

21,188

41,457

Other income (expenses):

Interest expense, net

(22,328

)

(23,455

)

(45,594

)

(46,811

)

Foreign exchange, net

605

(1,338

)

(2,416

)

(118

)

Other, net

937

(360

)

868

(111

)

(20,786

)

(25,153

)

(47,142

)

(47,040

)

Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

(9,240

)

(1,981

)

(25,954

)

(5,583

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(348

)

2,673

(3,236

)

4,395

Loss before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

(8,892

)

(4,654

)

(22,718

)

(9,978

)

Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates

191

20

70

19

Net loss

(8,701

)

(4,634

)

(22,648

)

(9,959

)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests

585

(627

)

1,559

1,781

Net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$

(8,116

)

$

(5,261

)

$

(21,089

)

$

(8,178

)

Loss per common share:

Basic

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.04

)

Diluted

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.06

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

245,908

260,774

248,328

186,843

Diluted

245,908

260,774

248,328

265,600

SCHEDULE 2
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE
(amounts in thousands)



Net Revenue - Components of Change



Change


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Foreign Currency

Net Acquisitions (Divestitures)

Organic (1)

Total Change

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Organic

Total

Marketing Services

$

235,304

$

624

$

(2,868

)

$

1,182

$

(1,062

)

$

234,242

0.5

%

(0.5)

%

Digital Transformation

91,100

(251

)

-

16,575

16,324

107,424

18.2

%

17.9

%

Media & Commerce

150,964

(73

)

2,221

1,558

3,706

154,670

1.0

%

2.5

%

Communications

97,632

229

2,373

11,855

14,457

112,089

12.1

%

14.8

%

The Marketing Cloud

25,272

1,072

-

1,034

2,106

27,378

4.1

%

8.3

%

Corporate, eliminations and other

(2,143

)

3

-

(2,080

)

(2,077

)

(4,220

)

97.1

%

96.9

%


$

598,129

$

1,604

$

1,726

$

30,124

$

33,454

$

631,583

5.0

%

5.6

%

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue.

SCHEDULE 3
STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE
(amounts in thousands)



Net Revenue - Components of Change



Change


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Foreign Currency

Net Acquisitions (Divestitures)

Organic (1)

Total Change

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Organic

Total





Marketing Services

$

451,534

$

3,263

$

(3,744

)

$

765

$

284

$

451,818

0.2

%

0.1

%

Digital Transformation

179,604

(385

)

3,227

21,487

24,329

203,933

12.0

%

13.5

%

Media & Commerce

297,152

2,286

4,185

542

7,013

304,165

0.2

%

2.4

%

Communications

188,613

969

2,613

16,668

20,250

208,863

8.8

%

10.7

%

The Marketing Cloud

49,371

2,540

-

1,966

4,506

53,877

4.0

%

9.1

%

Corporate, eliminations and other

(3,958

)

1

-

(2,492

)

(2,491

)

(6,449

)

63.0

%

62.9

%


$

1,162,316

$

8,674

$

6,281

$

38,936

$

53,891

$

1,216,207

3.3

%

4.6

%

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue.

SCHEDULE 4
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


Marketing Services

Digital Transformation

Media & Commerce

Communications

The Marketing Cloud

Corporate, Elimination and Other

Total

Revenue

$

277,256

$

117,672

$

179,943

$

188,426

$

27,380

$

(4,370

)

$

786,307

Billable costs

43,014

10,248

25,273

76,337

2

(150

)

154,724

Net revenue

234,242

107,424

154,670

112,089

27,378

(4,220

)

631,583

Staff costs

131,354

67,316

98,710

61,197

18,085

7,720

384,382

Administrative costs

25,999

7,720

24,738

14,179

7,201

2,516

82,353

Unbillable and other costs, net

31,673

169

15,130

1,819

7,370

-

56,161

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

45,216

32,219

16,092

34,894

(5,278

)

(14,456

)

108,687

Stock-based compensation

7,929

3,656

497

2,513

391

3,581

18,567

Depreciation and amortization

12,426

5,907

7,994

6,189

6,222

5,217

43,955

Deferred acquisition consideration

(1,969

)

6,949

1,537

1,760

560

-

8,837

Other items, net (1)

3,101

277

4,821

2,091

44

15,448

25,782

Operating income (loss)

$

23,729

$

15,430

$

1,243

$

22,341

$

(12,495

)

$

(38,702

)

$

11,546

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 5
STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


Marketing Services

Digital Transformation

Media & Commerce

Communications

The Marketing Cloud

Corporate, eliminations and other

Total

Revenue

$

528,034

$

219,138

$

354,454

$

341,528

$

53,895

$

(6,599

)

$

1,490,450

Billable costs

76,216

15,205

50,289

132,665

18

(150

)

274,243

Net revenue

451,818

203,933

304,165

208,863

53,877

(6,449

)

1,216,207

Staff costs

263,543

131,883

195,935

118,147

34,888

20,172

764,568

Administrative costs

48,731

14,108

47,911

26,926

12,391

6,648

156,715

Unbillable and other costs, net

49,353

292

28,812

3,843

14,252

-

96,552

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

90,191

57,650

31,507

59,947

(7,654

)

(33,269

)

198,372

Stock-based compensation

12,932

4,693

1,641

4,910

506

8,133

32,815

Depreciation and amortization

24,908

11,755

15,909

13,047

12,950

9,717

88,286

Deferred acquisition consideration

(1,969

)

10,102

8,638

1,760

560

-

19,091

Other items, net (1)

5,924

1,620

7,980

3,504

700

17,264

36,992

Operating income (loss)

$

48,396

$

29,480

$

(2,661

)

$

36,726

$

(22,370

)

$

(68,383

)

$

21,188

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 6
STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Marketing Services

Digital Transformation

Media & Commerce

Communications

The Marketing Cloud

Corporate, eliminations and other

Total

Revenue

$

275,888

$

97,592

$

164,025

$

146,180

$

25,276

$

(2,143

)

$

706,818

Billable costs

40,584

6,492

13,061

48,548

4

-

108,689

Net revenue

235,304

91,100

150,964

97,632

25,272

(2,143

)

598,129

Staff costs

134,397

63,537

98,038

57,311

17,136

10,851

381,270

Administrative costs

29,393

7,176

24,325

11,530

3,313

(1,299

)

74,438

Unbillable and other costs, net

26,745

3

13,395

2,584

5,403

-

48,130

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

44,769

20,384

15,206

26,207

(580

)

(11,695

)

94,291

Stock-based compensation

8,111

759

868

4,133

132

5,951

19,954

Depreciation and amortization

12,422

5,873

7,538

6,390

5,923

3,223

41,369

Deferred acquisition consideration

(6,867

)

2,575

2,812

(2,376

)

636

-

(3,220

)

Other items, net (1)

3,476

836

3,127

1,652

1,211

2,714

13,016

Operating income (loss)

$

27,627

$

10,341

$

861

$

16,408

$

(8,482

)

$

(23,583

)

$

23,172

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.

SCHEDULE 7
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)


Marketing Services

Digital Transformation

Media & Commerce

Communications

The Marketing Cloud

Corporate, Elimination and Other

Total

Revenue

$

524,940

$

188,479

$

324,447

$

275,268

$

49,382

$

(3,958

)

$

1,358,558

Billable costs

73,406

8,875

27,295

86,655

11

-

196,242

Net Revenue

451,534

179,604

297,152

188,613

49,371

(3,958

)

1,162,316

Staff costs

262,726

122,764

192,986

115,623

34,033

21,400

749,532

Administrative costs

56,503

12,617

46,738

24,526

8,514

(1,062

)

147,836

Unbillable and other costs, net

43,571

765

28,890

4,665

10,473

-

88,364

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

88,734

43,458

28,538

43,799

(3,649

)

(24,296

)

176,584

Stock-based compensation

10,592

2,146

2,191

5,166

343

11,059

31,497

Depreciation and amortization

26,736

11,318

14,686

12,986

10,981

6,668

83,375

Deferred acquisition consideration

(4,284

)

5,855

1,530

(1,163

)

1,499

-

3,437

Other items, net (1)

933

1,062

7,058

2,061

1,325

4,379

16,818

Operating income (loss)

$

54,757

$

23,077

$

3,073

$

24,749

$

(17,797

)

$

(46,402

)

$

41,457

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 8
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders and adjusted net income

$

(8,116

)

$

69,381

$

61,265

Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding

245,908

-

245,908

Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$

(0.03

)

$

0.25

Adjustments to Net income

Amortization

$

38,352

Stock-based compensation

18,567

Deferred acquisition consideration

8,837

Other items, net (2)

25,782

91,538

Adjustment to GAAP income tax expense (3)

(22,157

)


$

69,381

(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

(2) Other items, net, primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation costs, working capital administrative fees, acquisition-related expense, and other non-recurring expenses.

(3) Represents the difference between the income tax benefit of $0.3 million at an effective tax rate of 3.8% on a GAAP basis and the income tax expense of $21.8 million at an effective tax rate of 26.5% on a non-GAAP basis. The difference reflects the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

SCHEDULE 9
STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$

(21,089

)

$

125,775

$

104,686

Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

248,328

-

248,328

Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$

(0.08

)

$

0.42

Adjustments to Net income (loss)

Amortization

$

77,270

Stock-based compensation

32,815

Deferred acquisition consideration

19,091

Other items, net (2)

36,992

166,168

Adjustment to GAAP income tax expense (3)

(40,393

)


$

125,775

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

(2) Other items, net, primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation costs, working capital administrative fees, acquisition-related expense, and other non-recurring expenses.

(3) Represents the difference between the income tax benefit of $3.2 million at an effective tax rate of 12.5% on a GAAP basis and the income tax expense of $37.2 million at an effective tax rate of 26.5% on a non-GAAP basis. The difference reflects the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

SCHEDULE 10
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$

(5,261

)

$

51,386

$

46,125

Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

260,774

-

260,774

Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$

(0.02

)

$

0.18

Adjustments to Net income

Amortization

$

35,593

Stock-based compensation

19,954

Deferred acquisition consideration

(3,220

)

Other items, net (2)

13,016

65,343

Adjustment to GAAP income tax expense (3)

(13,957

)


51,386

1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

(2) Other items, net, primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation costs, working capital administrative fees, acquisition-related expense, and other non-recurring expenses.

(3) Represents the difference between the income tax expense of $2.7 million at an effective tax rate of (134.9)% on a GAAP basis and the income tax expense of $16.6 million at an effective tax rate of 26.5% on a non-GAAP basis. The difference reflects the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

SCHEDULE 11
STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$

(8,178

)

$

95,596

$

87,418

Net income (loss) attributable to Class C shareholders

(6,637

)

-

(6,637

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income

$

(14,815

)

$

95,596

$

80,781

Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

186,843

-

186,843

Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding

78,757

-

78,757

Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding

265,600

-

265,600

Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$

(0.06

)

$

0.30

Adjustments to Net income (loss)

Amortization

$

68,574

Stock-based compensation

31,497

Deferred acquisition consideration

3,437

Other items, net (2)

16,818

120,326

Adjustment to GAAP income tax expense (3)

(24,730

)


$

95,596

1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

(2) Other items, net, primarily includes restructuring, certain system implementation costs, working capital administrative fees, acquisition-related expense, and other non-recurring expenses.

(3) Represents the difference between the income tax benefit of $4.4 million at an effective tax rate of (78.7)% on a GAAP basis and the income tax expense of $29.1 million at an effective tax rate of 26.5% on a non-GAAP basis. The difference reflects the tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

SCHEDULE 12
STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)


June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025



ASSETS



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

109,473

$

104,537

Accounts receivable, net

713,100

735,752

Expenditures billable to clients

159,320

164,694

Other current assets

211,279

157,309

Total Current Assets

1,193,172

1,162,292

Fixed assets, net

71,552

73,081

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

192,880

213,576

Goodwill

1,594,881

1,595,238

Other intangible assets, net

815,270

834,248

Deferred tax assets

280,161

281,057

Other assets

51,600

55,055

Total Assets

$

4,199,516

$

4,214,547

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS ("RNCI"), AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

515,035

$

548,320

Accrued media

203,073

239,490

Accruals and other liabilities

299,293

291,554

Advance billings

369,465

329,815

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

53,945

55,386

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

37,784

15,446

Total Current Liabilities

1,478,595

1,480,011

Long-term debt

1,450,112

1,326,013

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

19,083

24,598

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

201,597

224,397

Deferred tax liabilities

52,777

54,726

Long-term tax receivable agreement liability

252,390

252,390

Other liabilities

38,208

51,077

Total Liabilities

3,492,762

3,413,212

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

20,313

24,968

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees

Shareholders' Equity

Common shares - Class A

244

252

Paid-in capital

685,139

744,463

Retained earnings

13,320

32,930

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(29,319

)

(19,252

)

Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity

669,384

758,393

Noncontrolling interests

17,057

17,974

Total Shareholders' Equity

686,441

776,367

Total liabilities, RNCI, and shareholders' equity

$

4,199,516

$

4,214,547

SCHEDULE 13
STAGWELL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA
(amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,


2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss

$

(22,648

)

$

(9,959

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:

Stock-based compensation

32,815

31,497

Depreciation and amortization

88,286

83,375

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest

32,232

34,075

Lease termination gain

-

(3,529

)

Deferred income taxes

(338

)

(1,424

)

Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration

19,091

3,437

Other, net

1,071

(7,517

)

Changes in working capital:

Accounts receivable

9,595

7,941

Expenditures billable to clients

5,082

27,021

Other current assets

(58,849

)

(41,375

)

Accounts payable

(15,944

)

25,333

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(28,787

)

(89,393

)

Advance billings

39,278

35,765

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

(35,717

)

(40,509

)

Deferred acquisition related payments

(1,450

)

-

Net cash provided by operating activities

63,717

54,738

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capitalized software

(62,446

)

(29,241

)

Capital expenditures

(21,623

)

(18,088

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(4,453

)

14,172

Other

(1,150

)

(1,779

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(89,672

)

(34,936

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility

(972,100

)

(925,000

)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility

1,096,100

1,038,000

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(87,956

)

(67,504

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests and RNCI

(3,071

)

(4,761

)

Payment of deferred consideration

(337

)

(16,103

)

Tax Receivables Agreement payment

(2,554

)

-

Debt financing and other costs

-

(3,570

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

30,082

21,062

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

809

9,106

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,936

49,970

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

104,537

131,339

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

109,473

$

181,309

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-inc.-nasdaq-stgw-reports-results-for-the-three-and-six-1198670

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.