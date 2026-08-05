Stagwell Appoints Beth J. Kaplan to Board of Directors

Kaplan joins Stagwell's Board of Directors as the company builds on significant new business momentum and accelerated growth led by digital transformation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the appointment of Beth J. Kaplan to its Board of Directors.

Kaplan is a seasoned corporate director and senior executive with more than three decades of leadership experience across consumer, retail, and brand-driven businesses. She brings extensive operating and board governance expertise to both public and private companies. She previously served as President, Chief Operating Officer and a director of Rent the Runway. Prior to that, she was President and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer of GNC, where she played an integral role in the company's IPO. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership positions at Procter & Gamble. She currently serves on the boards of Crocs, Inc., Brilliant Earth Group, Inc., The Vitamin Shoppe, and Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants.

"Beth has built an extraordinary career leading iconic brands, guiding high-growth companies and serving on the boards of some of the most respected businesses in the consumer and retail sectors," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "Her expertise in brand building, corporate governance, and value creation comes at a pivotal moment for Stagwell as we accelerate our growth, expand our cutting-edge capabilities and further establish ourselves as the challenger network."

Kaplan joins Stagwell's Board during a period of significant new business momentum and accelerated growth, as the company continues to expand its AI-powered solutions and digital transformation capabilities. Her appointment further strengthens the Board's expertise as Stagwell advances its next chapter of innovation at the intersection of technology and creativity.

"Stagwell has built a truly differentiated platform that combines creative excellence, media expertise, digital transformation and AI-driven innovation to meet the evolving needs of today's brands," said Kaplan. "The company's new business momentum, continued innovation and vision for the future make this an especially exciting time to join the Board. I look forward to supporting Stagwell as it continues to redefine modern marketing, deliver value for clients and create long-term growth for shareholders."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

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SOURCE: Stagwell

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