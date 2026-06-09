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WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 17:42
4,275 Euro
+0,71 % +0,030
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2254,27507:58
4,2304,26507:58
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 07:42 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. - Full redemption of Senior Secured Notes due 2026

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the two announcements on May 7, 2026 made by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Paratus") (OSLO: PLSV), available on the Company's website (www.paratus-energy.com) regarding (i) the successful placement of USD 250 million new senior secured bonds (the "2031 Bonds" or "2031 Bond Issue") and (ii) the conditional redemption notification to holders of notes (the "Notes") issued under the amended and restated indenture dated January 20, 2022.

The Company is pleased to announce that the proceeds from the 2031 Bond Issue have now been released from escrow and approximately USD 201 million thereof has been used to redeem Notes in full (including accrued and unpaid interest). The residual balance on the escrow account has been released to the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 4063 9083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy (held for sale) and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy-services-ltd----full-redemption-of-senior-secured-notes-due-2026,c4359397

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-services-ltd--full-redemption-of-senior-secured-notes-due-2026-302794852.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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