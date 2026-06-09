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WKN: A2H81X | ISIN: SE0010573113 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ZA
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 08:08
0,195 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ASCELIA PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCELIA PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 07:50 Uhr
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Ascelia Pharma: Orviglance Data Presented Today at the Annual Radiology Congress ESGAR 2026

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Ascelia Pharma AB (publ)(STO:ACE) announces that Orviglance data will be presented as an oral presentation today at the European Society of Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Radiology (ESGAR) Annual Meeting in Montpellier, France.

As communicated earlier, the abstract, based on images from two phase 2 studies, demonstrated that Orviglance significantly improves the detection of focal liver lesions compared to unenhanced MRI, underlining its potential as a new contrast agent for liver MRI.

The abstract has been accepted as an oral presentation at the ESGAR in Montpellier and will be given today by Dr. D. Geisel, Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany.

  • Title of presentation: Diagnostic Value of Manganese-Based Contrast Agent (ACE-MBCA) vs Unenhanced MRI in Liver Lesion Detection: Re-analysis of STAR Study Images from Two Phase II Clinical Trials

  • Timing of presentation: 9 June 2026, 10:00-10:30 CET

Additionally, data on the visualization of focal liver lesions from the same two phase 2 studies are presented as poster presentation at ESGAR 2026. The presentation is titled
is "Diagnostic Value of Manganese-Based Contrast Agent (ACE-MBCA) vs Unenhanced MRI in Liver Lesion Visualization: Re-analysis of STAR Study Images from Two Phase II Clinical Trials".

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

About Orviglance
Orviglance (manganese chloride tetrahydrate) is a novel oral contrast agent for MR-imaging developed to improve the detection and visualization of focal liver lesions (including liver metastases and primary tumors) in patients with reduced kidney function. These patients are at risk of serious side effects from the currently available class of gadolinium-based contrast agents. Orviglance, has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A clinical program of nine studies, including the pivotal global Phase 3 study SPARKLE, has successfully been completed with strong and consistent efficacy and safety results. The New Drug Application (NDA) has been submitted to the FDA.

Attachments

Orviglance Data Presented Today at the Annual Radiology Congress ESGAR 2026

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/orviglance-data-presented-today-at-the-annual-radiology-congress-esga-1174387

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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